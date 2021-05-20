newsbreak-logo
Vandals smash windows at Thirsk Racecourse with sledgehammer as repair bill hits £3,000

By Melissa Jones
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ESLqT_0a5smysd00
Some of the shocking vandalism that happened at Thirsk Racecourse (Image: Thirsk Racecourse)

Vandals used a sledgehammer to smash windows and a door at Thirsk Racecourse, causing £3,000 worth of damage.

Staff putting the finishing touches to preparations for the return of crowds in a fortnight were met with the scene of destruction on Thursday morning.

Overnight the offenders entered the venue and broke into a van, where they found the heavy tool.

Going on a rampage around the track, they severely damaged a kiosk before hurling the sledgehammer through a double glazed door of the 1967 grandstand.

The discovery of the acts of vandalism comes just two weeks before racegoers return to Thirsk on June 3, under the new Covid-19 regulations.

It is a significant milestone, as meetings have been held behind closed doors since September 2019.

"When you come in and have to deal with this there are feelings of annoyance and frustration," said manager James Sanderson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0oWg_0a5smysd00
The vandals took the sledgehammer from a van parked on-site (Image: Thirsk Racecourse)

"I found out just I was setting off to work. When the head groundsman calls around 8am it's never good news.

"The vandals have come in and helped themselves to the sledgehammer, smashed various things with it and then thrown it through the entrance door of the grandstand.

"It's petty vandalism."

The incident is not the first of its kind at the track, which has ten fixtures scheduled from the start of June to mid-September.

In 2018, windows in the new owners' and trainers' facility were put through with rocks and a toilet block was trashed.

Then, around a month ago, running rail amounting to around 200 metres in length was broken.

Sanderson is counting the cost of the latest crime, amid bills for implementing coronavirus protocols in accordance with the British Horseracing Authority for when fans return next month.

"Last year we raced from June and complying with all the rules cost over £30,000," he said.

"This season it adds up to at least that until the end of next month.

"Everyone is busy here making it a Covid-19 safe environment.

"Incidents like this are a drain on our resources."

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are investigating.

IN THIS ARTICLE
