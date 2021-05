DANVERS — Michael Ayers' difficulty in sleeping this past week had nothing to do with insomnia, sleep apnea or bad dreams. It was borne from sheer excitement. "Knowing we were going to be playing our first game in almost 700 days, it was an amazing feeling. It really was hard to fall asleep, because I just kept thinking about," said the St. John's Prep lacrosse defender, one of 13 seniors on the squad. "I couldn't even focus earlier today; I was that excited to be back out here playing."