After picking up a crucial win against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Indiana (31-35) is preparing to face off against the Washington Wizards (31-36) for the second time in five days. The two teams are separated by just a half-game in the Eastern Conference standings. Washington sits in the tenth and final playoff play-in spot, three games above the 11th-place Chicago Bulls. If the standings remain the same, the squads will meet again in the newly designed Play-In Tournament.