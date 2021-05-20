Jessica Alba and hubby learn a classic parental lesson: Lock the door

Jessica Alba is being honest about more than just her successful company. During an appearance on the May 6 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Good Luck Chuck star recalled a recent "vegan hiking getaway" that didn't go quite as planned. "It was a vegan hiking, detox situation and I didn't realize, so in my mind, I'm like, 'I'm going there to do the healthy thing," the actress shared. "But, actually, you're supposed to eliminate all the things before you get there." The Honest Company founder mentioned that it wasn't until she already showed up for the adventure that she was told that the real work takes place for weeks in advance. As...