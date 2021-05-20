newsbreak-logo
Fury vs Wilder 3 date targeted as Gypsy King sends warning message to rival

By Samuel Meade
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 hours ago

Tyson Fury has stoked the fire ahead of his trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder, which is being targeted for July.

The Gypsy King had his sights set on a unification fight with Anthony Joshua with a deal supposedly close.

But an arbitration court judge has declared that Wilder is entitled to a rematch and Fury must now turn his attention to the Bronze Bomber.

A provisional date of July 24 has been bookmarked with the fight set for Las Vegas, according to the Athletic.

Fury's first fight with the American ended in a controversial draw back in December 2018.

He then produced a stunning display to stop Wilder in Las Vegas 14 months later and regain his WBC belt.

Tyson Fury will take on Deontay Wilder for a third time (Image: Getty Images)

Fury has now claimed that his third fight with Wilder is going to follow the same narrative as their previous encounters.

He said: “He (Wilder) got a boxing lesson the first time around ... then you had absolute destruction in the second fight so I hate to think what he’s going to get the next time.”

Fury's third fight with Wilder now leaves Joshua seeking an opponent.

The Watford-born fighter has hit out at his compatriot calling him a fraud and called on a proper challenger to take him on.

The Gypsy King secured his victory back in February 2020

“ Tyson Fury the world now sees you for the fraud you are,” he said on Twitter.

“You’ve let boxing down! You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight.

“Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly.”

Joshua could now face Oleksandr Usyk, who recently stepped up to heavyweight and saw off Derek Chisora.

