Erasing the stigma that comes with being HIV positive

fox26houston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Broadway and Television star Billy Porter announced he has HIV, Porter says he's healthier than he has ever been and wants to help erase the stigma that comes with being HIV positive. Continuing that conversation with our Melissa Wilson is Austin Davis Ruiz, communication and marketing manager with the Montrose Center.

www.fox26houston.com
