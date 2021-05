The stock market craze over the past year or so has allowed many people to see the benefits and risks to investing their disposal income. Cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, has seen tremendous gains and made some investors and risk-takers a profit. The art of investing in stocks and cryptocurrency is to evaluate how much you are willing to lose, determine what you would like to have a piece of ownership in, and buy those companies, even at a small amount.