Murder suspect of Yale student appears in court, bond set at $20 million

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(NEW HAVEN, Conn.) Quinxuan Pan, the man named as a suspect in the murder of a Yale student Kevin Jiang, appeared in front of a judge Thursday.

Pan was arrested in Alabama after a three-month-long manhunt that even led to an international arrest warrant issued by Interpol.

Pan is connected to the death of 26-year-old Jiang, who was shot and killed outside his car in New Haven on Feb. 6.

After the incident, police said the Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate student fled the scene and state in a stolen car, later being spotted in Brookhaven, Georgia, on Feb. 11.

Investigators had originally named Pan as a person of interest in Jiang’s death, but an investigation later revealed him as a suspect.

Court officials said Pan was found in a Montgomery apartment, which had been rented under a false name, according to FOX 61 .

Pan was found with $19,000 in cash, seven cell phones, several SIM cards and his father's passport.

During court proceedings on Thursday, the state had asked for a $50 million bond but Pan’s bond was set at $20 million.

Officials said Pan would be charged with murder and second-degree larceny, FOX 61 reported.

Pan is set to appear before a judge again on June 1.