Slight chance of showers, thunderstorms: Northeast Ohio’s weekend weather forecast

Effective: 2021-05-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Geauga; Trumbull An area of snow showers will affect northern Trumbull northeastern Geauga...Ashtabula...Erie and Crawford Counties Until 330 PM EDT. At 200 PM EDT, radar indicated an area of snow showers mainly Chardon to Sharon, moving northeast at 30 to 35 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE... Snow showers will likely reduce visibility values less than two miles at times. In addition...some accumulation may occur on roadways and create a few slick spots through this afternoon. Locations impacted include Erie, Ashtabula, Meadville, Conneaut, Chardon, Cortland, Corry, Edinboro, Titusville, North East, Union City, Girard, North Kingsville, Cambridge Springs, Kinsman, North Bloomfield, Orwell, Waterford, Albion and Andover. Use extra caution if you must travel. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/cle and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.