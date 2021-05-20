newsbreak-logo
Ashtabula, OH

Slight chance of showers, thunderstorms: Northeast Ohio’s weekend weather forecast

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 23 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The area’s run of warm weather continues as highs will climb into the 80s each day this weekend. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs around 88 with lots of sun on Friday. Both Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the low 80s with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day. Overnight lows all weekend will drop into the 60s.

