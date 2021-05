Richard Hannon trainee Gisburn (Ire) (Ribchester {Ire}) was unable to make all when an Apr. 16 debut fourth tackling five furlongs at Newbury in his only prior start, but the flashy chestnut powered up over six furlongs at the Berkshire venue to earn TDN Rising Stardom in hugely impressive fashion. The well-backed 6-4 favourite was sharpest from the gates and seized an immediate lead. Last off the bridle after halfway, he was given a shake of the reins with 1 1/2 furlongs remaining and surged clear in the closing stages to leave Kingmax (Ire) (Kingman {GB}) trailing 6 1/2 lengths in his wake, becoming the third winner for his freshman sire (by Iffraaj {GB}).