newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

At The Movies: 'Army of the Dead,' P!nk, 'Stand By Me,' Bon Jovi ...

Morning Sun
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can't go wrong with zombies — or with a good heist film. "Army of the Dead" combines the two in this Zack Snyder-directed adventure, as a gang of mercenaries hits the quarantine zone in Las Vegas. Premiering Friday, May 21, on Netflix. Also Showing:. • Bon Jovi launches the...

www.themorningsun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
P!nk
Person
Mick Jagger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At The Movies#Living Dead#Army Of The Dead#Movies In Theaters#Movie Theaters#Home Movie#Best Horror Movie#The Detroit Film Theatre#Pacific American#Q A#Illuminatefilm2021 Com#The Michigan Theater#Premiering Friday#Hits#Zombies#Adventure#Las Vegas#Artful Features#Mercenaries#Launches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Country
Germany
News Break
Documentaries
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
MoviesPWMania

Video: First 15 Minutes Of Army Of The Dead Movie Featuring Batista

The first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” movie has been released. Netflix’s “zombie heist” film stars former WWE Superstar Batista, Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Ella Purnell and others. Netflix will release “Army of the Dead” on Friday 5/21. The movie is also being released today in...
Milton-freewater, OREast Oregonian

Bon Jovi to rock the big screen

MILTON-FREEWATER — If you recognize such songs as “Livin’ on a Prayer,” "You Give Love a Bad Name" or "Bad Medicine," you won’t want to miss the Encore Drive-In Concert with Bon Jovi. The never-before-seen show was recorded live, exclusively for a one-night only event at drive-ins, outdoor venues and...
MoviesRolling Stone

Summer Movie Preview 2021 — From ‘Army of the Dead’ to ‘Zola’

Are we finally going to have an honest-to-God, genuine Grade-A summer movie season this year? We’re not out of the woods yet in regards to Covid-19 being a thing of the past — not by a long shot — but as vaccination numbers rise, theaters begin reopening in earnest and studios start releasing a back log of blockbusters, we seem to be closer than ever to getting that good, old-fashioned mix of big-screen thrills, chills, laughs, tears and adrenaline rushes we crave. There are still going to be a number of hybrid releases (theatrical and digital), streaming-only fare and some films you may feel more comfortable watching on your couch, just to be safe. But we’ve missed that singular sensation of sitting in the dark with other people and being transported to other worlds together, or collectively walk miles in others’ shoes. And for movie lovers, the notion that this may finally become a safe option once again is enough to make us giddy.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Bub And 5 Other Best Movie Zombies Ahead Of Army Of The Dead

Zombies: they’re movie monsters so numerous and mysterious in nature, you never really need to give them a personality. For the most part, if your zombie character has special characteristics that separate them from the horde, it’s because someone we knew as a human got turned. But sometimes we’re introduced to zombies of all sorts of stripes that can capture our imaginations with their personalities. As Netflix is undoubtedly going to introduce even more of that sort with the debut of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, it’s a good time to have a zombie history lesson.
Moviesnbcpalmsprings.com

Movie Review: “Those Who Wish Me Dead” & “The Djinn”

Two new movies this weekend include Angelina Jolie versus wildfire in “Those Who Wish Me Dead” in theaters and HBO Max and the supernatural thriller “The Djinn” also in theaters and on-demand. Which one is worth your time and money? I’d go with the genie! To see my complete interview for “The Djinn,” click here.
MusicStar-Herald

Bon Jovi to kick off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 concert series

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi will kick off the Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 concert series at the SkyView Drive-In with an exclusive brand-new show premiering on May 22. The never-before-seen concert will be broadcasted at venues around the world, including approximately 300 drive-in and outdoor theaters...
Kentucky StatePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Bon Jovi Bringing Drive-In Concert To Kentucky (VIDEO)

Well, lay me down in a "Bed of Roses" Bon Jovi is coming to a Kentucky Drive-In and it's within driving distance from the Tri-State. The 27 Twin Drive-In in Somerset, Kentucky is going to be hoppin' on Saturday, May 22. These concerts presented by Encore Drive-In Nights began during the pandemic as a way of allowing fans to still attend a concert from the safety and comfort of their own vehicle.
MoviesCollider

‘Army of the Dead’: Not Enough Meat on This Zombie-Heist Movie’s Bones | Review

You could be forgiven for assuming that Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead intends to offer the giddy thrills of both a zombie film and a heist movie. That’s certainly how Netflix is selling it, and to be fair, there are moments where the film leans into bloody action and heisting antics. But that’s not really where the soul of the movie lies. Instead, Snyder has snuck in something that aims for dark irony and bleak decay smuggled inside a hybrid of genres that people look to for escapism. On the one hand, I can’t help but admire Snyder’s cheek and willingness to dupe an audience for something far darker than the marketing is letting on. But on the other hand, Snyder seems consumed by his own antics at well, overstuffing his movie at every turn like a stage magician piling on the razzle-dazzle in exchange for a whimper of a prestige. For some, the ultimate bleakness of Army of the Dead may be worth the wait, but for others, it’s too much of a slog to reach the end.
Theater & Dancecoast1045.com

Coast 104.5 Bon Jovi Encore Drive In Nights Giveaway

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Bon Jovi, rocks Encore Drive In Nights! One Night Only!. Saturday, May 22, 2021 – Sunset Drive-In, San Luis Obispo. WIN TICKETS! GET UP & ADAM IN THE MORNING 8:10AM ALL WEEK! (5/10/21-5/14/21) Dance and sing the night away! The set-list features fan favorites...
MoviesHouston Chronicle

New Films: ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead,’ ‘Army of the Dead’ head the list

Here are some of the new films being released in theaters or for streaming, broadcast, rental or purchase this week. Phillip Noyce (“Rabbit-Proof Fence,” “Clear and Present Danger”) directs this thriller based on a true story about the murder of an FBI agent. Emilia Clarke and Jack Huston star. Rated...
Posted by
MIX 94.9

5 Things To Know Ahead Of This Weekend’s Bon Jovi Concert

If you're planning to hit up the Bon Jovi concert at your local drive-in this weekend there are some things you should know before you go. Take a look and most importantly, make sure you have a great time!. 1. The Long Drive-In is showing the concert on Saturday, May...
myq105.com

6 Tampa Area Movie Theaters Showing The Bon Jovi Concert

Some good news for Tampa area Bon Jovi fans! You won’t have to do a long drive to see that concert the band is doing for drive-in movie theaters around the country. Some indoor movie theaters (with air conditioning!) in our area will be showing the concert film!. Bon Jovi:...
Theater & Dancemyq105.com

Bon Jovi: One Night Only!

See Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi like never before when they hit the big screen at your local movie theater on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Dance and sing the night away as the set-list features fan favorites and rare gems from Bon Jovi’s multi-platinum selling catalog. It’s a full length never-before-seen concert recorded exclusively for cinemas – for tickets and information visit bonjovievent.com.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Bon Jovi Tour Will Have You Wishing We Had A Drive-in Theater In Twin Falls

The upcoming Bon Jovi tour is going to hit a sore spot for residents of Twin Falls: it's only going to be shown on drive-in movie theater screens. In Twin, the loss of our drive-in theaters is still a sore, sad subject to bring up. There has been talk of reviving them in the past, as far back as 2013 there were plans to raise money to save them. But now that they are both completely gone and replaced with other facilities it seems even less likely.
Music101 WIXX

Watch Jon Bon Jovi cover “Watermelon Sugar”

It’s a great compliment when one artist covers another artist’s song. So Harry Styles must be feeling pretty good about the fact that his song has been covered — not by just any artist — but by a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Footage of Jon Bon Jovi...
Movieskingsriverlife.com

New Hallmark Mystery Movies: Riddle Me Dead/The Art Of The Kill

Riddle Me Dead is the fifth and newest Crossword Mysteries entry on Hallmark’s Movies and Mysteries channel starring Lacey Chabert as crossword puzzle editor Tess Harper and Brennan Elliott as New York Detective Logan O’Connor. Tess has been hired to read clues on a well know game show, but when the host is found murdered Tess joins Logan in investigating the crime.