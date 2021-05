After months of waiting moonies rejoiced last week when Netflix announced the streaming date for parts one and two of movie, Sailor Moon Eternal. It’s been a bumpy ride for the next chapter in the Sailor Moon Crystal saga. First announced in early 2017 for the 25th anniversary of Sailor Moon, the two-part movie’s creation was slow and steady through 2019. The start of production was announced and then the cast, but it felt like a distant dream up until it didn’t anymore. Finally in 2020 final casting changes were revealed and in January 2021 part one was released to Japanese audiences followed by the part two movie a month later.