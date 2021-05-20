newsbreak-logo
Neon Christ release video

Punknews.org
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the article'80s hardcore punkers Neon Christ have released a video for their song, "Neon Christ." That's off the upcoming Record Store Day Release, 1984, out via Southern Lord. The release rounds up almost everything the band ever recorded. You can see the video below.

MusicPunknews.org

Calling All Captains release “Tailspin” video

Edmonton based Calling All Captains have released a music video for their new song “Tailspin”. The music video was directed by Justin Keebs. The song is out digitally via New Damage Records and Equal Vision Records. Calling All Captains last released Nothing Grows Here in 2019. Check out the video below.
MusicPunknews.org

Shannon and the Clams to release new album, share video

Shannon and the Clams have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Year of the Spider and will be out August 20 via Easy Eye Sound. The band have also released a music video for their first single "Midnight Wine". The video was animated by Cody Blanchard. Shannon and the Clams last released Onion in 2018. Check out the video below.
MusicPunknews.org

The Dirty Nil release “Damage Control” video

The Dirty Nil have released a music video for their song “Damage Control”. The video was directed and animated by Greg Doble. The song is off their album Fuck Art that was released earlier this year via Dine Alone Records. Check out the video below.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Releases Music Video For 'Darkness Settles In'

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has released the official music video for its new single, "Darkness Settles In". The track, a fan favorite taken from the band's latest studio album, "F8", was produced by the band, alongside Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE, DISTURBED). Sonically, it takes listeners on a journey, starting from a place of stripped-down rawness and eventually reaching explosive, anthemic heights, truly embodying the full emotional spectrum of the band's sound that has made them one of the top two listened-to rock bands in the world, based on sales and streaming data. The single follows in the footsteps of the album's three previously released smashes "Inside Out", "A Little Bit Off" and "Living The Dream", all of which reached No. 1 on U.S. rock radio.
MusicPunknews.org

Sincere Engineer announces album, releases new video

Sincere Engineer has announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Bless My Psyche and will be out September 10 via Hopeless Records. They have also released a music video for their new song “Come Out For A Spell”. Sincere Engineer last released Rhombithian in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: Dawn Richard Shares Video for “Boomerang”

Dawn Richard has experienced major evolution in the years since landing her place in reality TV girl group Danity Kane. Over the weekend she released her most recent album Second Line, a project she describes as “a movement to bring pioneering Black women in electronic music to the forefront.”. She...
Musicmetalinjection

Till Lindemann Releases Music Video For Solo Single

Till Lindemann (Rammstein, Lindemann) recently released a new Russian-language solo song "Любимый город", which translates to "Favorite City", with lyrics written by Evgenij Dolmatovskij and music composed by Nikita Bogoslovsky. The single comes from the Devyatayev released on April 29, and now you can check out a music video for the song above.
MusicPunknews.org

The Ruddy Ruckus release “Hold On My Love” video

Hamilton, Ontario based The Ruddy Ruckus have released a music video for their new song “Hold On My Love”. The song is off of their upcoming album Wentworth And Main due out September 10 via Rocket Launcher Records. The album was produced by Luke Bentham of The Dirty Nil. The Ruddy Ruckus released their live album Live At Redchurch in 2019. Check out the video below.
Musicnextmosh.com

The Last Martyr release new video for “Hindsight”

Melbourne-based heavy outfit The Last Martyr have released the video for their song “Hindsight” via Metal Injection. Produced by Windwaker’s, Chris Lalic,’ an early demo of ‘Hindsight’ was written by newcomer to the band, Ricky Andres (bass), bringing a modern electronic and nu-metal influence to TLM’s heavy rock sound. The lyrics were largely downloaded straight to paper in the studio amidst vocalist, Monica, processing a friendship breakdown.
MusicEDMTunes

Elephante Drops Jaw-Dropping Music Video for New Single ‘High Water’

After dropping his first single of 2021 in ‘High Water’, Elephante has just also released the music video for the track and it’s simply stunning. We first highlighted ‘High Water‘ when it dropped this past Tuesday. After a year in quarantine, the DJ and producer out of Los Angeles has finally given us a new single and it is clear that he is on to the next chapter of his musical career. His releases on ‘Glass Mansion’ and ‘I Am The Elephante’ has catapulted him into stardom over the past few years. After concluding his Diamond Days Tour just last March, fans were curious what Elephante would come out with next. His new single, ‘High Water’, not only answers that question but also exceeds expectations as his musical sounds continue to develop. In his previous releases, we’ve heard his vocals on a few of his own tracks and they can once again be heard here on ‘High Water’.
Musiciconvsicon.com

WALKING PAPERS Release Video For “Creation Reproduction and Death”

WALKING PAPERS (frontman Jefferson Angell and keyboard player/longtime collaborator Benjamin Anderson) released the latest video for “Creation Reproduction and Death” yesterday from their critically acclaimed third album, THE LIGHT BELOW, exclusively on PancakesAndWhiskey.com. It was directed by The Boredom Killing Business with Cory Ingram, Konstantin Komarov and Bob Wayne. The...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Andrew W.K. Announces New Album God Is Partying, Shares New Song “I’m In Heaven”: Watch the Video

Andrew W.K. has announced his next album, God Is Partying. The unrelenting rocker’s fifth LP arrives September 10 via Napalm Records. It includes the previously released track “Babalon.” Today, he’s also released the music video for a new single, “I’m In Heaven,” directed by Phem C. Palmer. Check that out below, along with the cover artwork and tracklist for the album.
Musicnextmosh.com

Tormentor Bestial release new music video

Tormentor Bestial presented their album ‘Supplicium Plus Quam Bestia’ in April 2019, signed and published by Music-Records. An album well received by the press and by fans of Heavy Metal and Thrash Metal. For the occasion of the new album, marking the band’s birthday, album scheduled for October 2021, Tormentor...
MusicPunknews.org

Faiyaz and the Wasted Chances release “Glow” video

Toronto based garage punk band Faiyaz and the Wasted Chances have released a music video for their song "Glow". The video was created by Erin Corbett. Faiyaz and The Wasted Chances released their single “Dead Animals” earlier this year. Check out the video below.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

PREMIERE: Ponder releases single & music video for “Foundation”

Ponder is the one-man, singer-songwriter project, constructed by Joseph Barnum. As a fresh 21-year-old, Barnum is ready for Ponder to enter a new chapter in his musical career. This Friday, he is releasing the first single and music video “Foundation” from his upcoming EP “Trouble in the Self-View,” which will be out in June of 2021.
MusicantiMUSIC

Tom Petty 'Drivin' Down To Georgia' Video Released

(hennemusic) Tom Petty's team are premiering a video "Drivin' Down To Georgia", a track from newly-released collection "Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions)." Directed by Alison Tavel, the clip features archival footage shot by Heartbreakers bassist Ron Blair and Martyn Atkins, who directed the 1999 Heartbreakers concert film, "High Grass Dogs, Live from the Fillmore."
Musicmxdwn.com

SPELLLING Shares Mysterious New Song “Boys At School”

Bay Area-based Chrystia Cabral’s project SPELLLING has released her second single “Boys At School.” The track is set to be featured on the forthcoming album The Turning Wheel, which is due out June 25 via Sacred Bones. SPELLING released “Little Deer” as the first single from the album on April 14.
MusicantiMUSIC

Sleep Walker Release 'Distance' Video And Announce Album

Sleep Walker have released a music video for their new song "Distance." The song is the first single from their forthcoming, "Alias", which is set to be released on July 23rd under their just inked deal with UNFD. Guitarist Jason Caudill had this to say about the track, "'Distance' is...