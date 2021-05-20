newsbreak-logo
Money to fight homelessness turned down in state budget

By SCOTT BAUER, Associated Press
Fox11online.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON (AP) -- Wisconsin Republicans have voted to reject more than $70 million in funding to combat homelessness, a move that Democrats called a missed opportunity to address a problem that worsened due to the pandemic. Gov. Tony Evers had proposed spending around $73 million over two years on a...

