Six Mile Regional Library District offers activities, events

advantagenews.com
 13 hours ago

Pre-register online or with the Beanstack Tracker app starting May 21st. Register Online at smrld.beanstack.com or with the Beanstack Tracker App. Complete 2 shark/ocean themed activities to be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card to the St. Louis Aquarium!. There will be 3 drawings: one for youth...

www.advantagenews.com
Person
Richard Osman
#Library Science#Library Card#Free Space#Art Supplies#Free Music#Open Space#Beanstack Tracker#Smrld Beanstack Com#The Beanstack Tracker App#The St Louis Aquarium#Cyanotype Paper Art For#Time#Tag#Cdc#Book Club#Murder Club#Library Location#Regular Library Hours#Kindergarten Register#Adults
