Six Mile Regional Library District offers activities, events

The following activities will take place for all Watonwan County libraries. Saturday hours at St. James will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Madelia will be 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Kim Heikkila talks about the research behind her new release, “Booth Girls: Pregnancy, Adoption and the Secrets We Kept.” For 75 years, the Salvation Army in St. Paul operated a maternity home and hospital for unwed mothers. Booth Memorial Hospital housed thousands of young women who sought refuge from public censure. After World War II, there was more pressure for unwed mothers to surrender these “illegitimate” babies for adoption and by the 1960s, at the peak of the maternity home movement, around 70% of single mothers at Booth relinquished their babies. Heikkila’s mother was one of these women. She delivered her first daughter, Heikkila’s half-sister, at Booth in 1961, surrendered her for adoption and kept a secret for 33 years, until that daughter found her long-lost birth mother. Heikkila will explore the intersection of her mother’s story with the history of Booth and the experience of discovering she had a half-sister. Call to sign up and receive an emailed Zoom link. St. James 375-1278; Madelia 642- 3511; Butterfield 956-2361; Lewisville 435-2781; Darfur 877-5010.