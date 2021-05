FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace on Monday began eyeing the county's pay scale, saying the ranges have been fixed since 2016 and need to be adjusted. Lisa Ecke, justice of the peace for District 6 in Springdale and chairwoman of the the Quorum Court's Personnel Committee, said personnel costs are typically around 60% of the general fund budget. She said the budget needs to set those costs first.