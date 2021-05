When it comes to the history of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team tends to be at their best when the defense is at its best, regardless of era. The 2002 defense won a Super Bowl with Brad Johnson, and while Tom Brady was the catalyst in a very talented 2020 team winning the big one, the defense were the ones who shined the brightest on the biggest stage. One doesn’t need to look far that the franchise is a historically defensive one considering a 43-year-old Brady is already the franchise’s greatest quarterback.