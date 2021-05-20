Dortmund boss Terzic wants win over friend Wolf on swansong

Borussia Dortmund have now won six straight domestic matches in all competitions since their matchday 27 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, running out 3-2 winners today against RB Leipzig. It was a game of two halves which saw Dortmund dominate the early exchanges, as club captain Marco Reus opened the scoring seven minutes into the game. Dortmund continued to play great combinations in the midfield and the attacking third as they looked more likely to increase their lead than for Leipzig to level. However, it would not be until the 51st minute that BVB would double their advantage, thanks to a coolly taken finish by Jadon Sancho. With a two goal lead and in complete control of the game, it appeared Dortmund were on easy street. However, Leipzig fought back and made a game of it.