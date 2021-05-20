newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that nailed Josh Allen's huge season

By CBS Sports Staff
msn.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2021 NFL Draft in the books and a majority of the top free agents signed, it is officially time to begin 2021 Fantasy football draft prep. The Kansas City Chiefs will again be well-represented at the top of the 2021 Fantasy football rankings with names like Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce coming off the board early. The Buccaneers, however, grounded Kansas City's high-flying offense in a 31-9 Super Bowl win with a ferocious pass rush. Now, Fantasy players will need to decide if Kansas City's retooled offensive line will be strong enough to keep the Chiefs lighting up scoreboards.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fantasy Players#Nfl Players#Final Fantasy#Nfl Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Bills#Adp#Sportsline#Jaguars#Falcons#Gators#Buccaneers#Eagles#2 Scoring Fantasy Qb#Fantasy Football Tips#Busts#Breakouts#Nfl Draft#Quarterback
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbuffalofambase.com

QB Tiers for 2021: Good News, BillsMafia!

The NFL Draft dust has settled. We have gotten to know our newest Buffalo Bills a little better. I trust the process, but for those who struggle with their Bills faith, I hope that the character and athleticism of the Bills Draft Class has eased your concerns. For the hard core pessimists, there is no better way to feel optimistic about the Bills than to assess the state of the QB position in the NFL following the draft.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How pre-snap motion helps the NFL's best (and sometimes worst) quarterbacks

How positively impactful can pre-snap motion be for NFL quarterbacks? Consider this: In 2020, when former Bears starter and current Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky had the benefit of pre-snap motion, he completed 81 of 111 passes for 856 yards, 381 air yards, seven touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 101.9, which was the league’s sixth-highest for quarterbacks with at least 100 passing attempts. Without pre-snap motion, Trubisky looked a lot more… well, Trubisky-esque, completing 118 of 186 passes for 1,199 yards, 622 air yards, nine touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a passer rating of 82.3, which put him 30th in the NFL.
NFLbuccaneers.com

Who Will Kick If Off with the Bucs in 2021? Potential Week One Foes

This is the fifth year in which, with the schedule about to drop, I've attempted to predict who and where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be playing in Week One of the upcoming season. There's also a good chance this is the year I get back in the winner's circle.
NFLchatsports.com

Q&A: free agent CBs, Josh Allen contract structure

This week, we about free agents the Buffalo Bills could still add at cornerback, a creative structure to Josh Allen’s contract extension, and Spencer Brown as tackle-eligible. To have your Bills questions answered on the next podcast, you can call 24/7 and leave your questions at 716-508-0405, email us at...
NFLthe buffalo bills

Bills Today | Josh Allen wants to achieve this goal for the city of Buffalo

1. Josh Allen wants to achieve this goal for the city of Buffalo. On Thursday, KISS 98.5 held its KISS Cares for Kids Radiothon to raise money for the Oishei Children's Hospital. Bills quarterback Josh Allen dropped in to show his support and help raise awareness for a cause that is very close to his heart. During his chat with hosts Janet Snyder and Nicholas Picholas, Allen talked about what he's noticed about the City of Buffalo since he's been here and how he wants to bring the city the Super Bowl victory that it deserves.
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Josh Allen, Matt Stafford have been the most popular MVP bets

It's never too early to place some bets on who you think might be the NFL MVP, especially considering there's a whole lot of potential value to be had prior to the season. Have a gut feeling that someone is going to break out of their shell, perhaps like Lamar Jackson did in 2019? You might as well throw a few bucks on him before everyone else catches on.
NFLRochester Business Journal

Bills would be wise to sign Josh Allen to long-term deal

The Josh Allen contract extension chatter got me to thinking about when Jim Kelly signed his five-year contract for $8 million in the summer of 1986. It was the most lucrative deal in Buffalo Bills and National Football League history. And some were screaming bloody murder that a guy who had yet to throw an official NFL pass was making more money than Joe Montana, who already had guided the San Francisco 49ers to two Super Bowl titles. Hey, it wasn’t Kelly’s fault that his timing was impeccable, that he was negotiating with a team he originally spurned and now needed him in the worst way.
NFLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Josh Allen Is NFL’s Best Trash Talker, Apparently

He is the guy that is the next era of the Buffalo Bills. The era that we are going to be able to tell our kids about, like Jim Kelly in the 90s. Josh Allen seems to be a great kid. At 24, he led the Buffalo Bills to the AFC Championship game, but the growth he has showed over his first few seasons has been phenomenal. The Buffalo Bills are in good hands with Josh Allen around. But, Josh isn't afraid to trash talk some either.
NFLcheektowagabee.com

Josh Allen to sign merchandise

A private autograph-signing event with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will take place Wednesday, June 2, at Great Sports. Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles, located at 794 French Road, will serve as the exclusive mail-order provider. Mail-order requests and local items to be autographed must be received by Bases Loaded by Tuesday, May 25. The prices for the event are $279 […]
NFL13 WHAM

Why Josh Allen needs to be mic'd up next season

Not only is Josh Allen the face of the Bills franchise, apparently he's also the voice according to Marcus Peters. Peters, the Ravens cornerback appeared on former NFL corner Aqib Talib's podcast 'Catching Fades' this week and said Allen was the biggest smack talker in the league. *There is some...
NFL247Sports

Josh Allen comments on the arrival of Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars

The 2021 NFL season will mark a new era in Jacksonville Jaguars football. This year will be the first with new head coach Urban Meyer and will feature the debut of No. 1 overall pick and franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. For third-year defensive end Josh Allen, the change is welcomed....
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen is elite

The Buffalo Bills took a good amount of heat when they drafted quarterback Josh Allen out of Wyoming. And yet, fast-forward a couple years, and things are going well for the AFC franchise. That said, we’ve now hit the “Josh Allen is elite” stage of the program. Yes. that’s right!
NFLPosted by
Syracuse.com

NFL Kickoff 2021: Buffalo Bills at Buccaneers ‘is just too good for the league to pass on’ (What they’re saying)

The NFL will release the 2021 NFL schedule on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. It’s likely that some games will get reported ahead of time including the NFL Kickoff matchup that is set to feature Super Bowl LV champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their opponent? There are several intriguing options, but the Buffalo Bills seem to be gaining momentum among the media as the best matchup for the Buccaneers.
NFLBuffalo News

Despite tight salary caps, Bills have room for big Josh Allen extension

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has enough wiggle room to manage the salary cap this season and get a giant contract extension done for quarterback Josh Allen. There is a good chance there will be some collateral damage in 2022 in the form of salary cap casualties. Center Mitch Morse and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, both safe for 2021, are the most at risk of being released in 2022.