Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that nailed Josh Allen's huge season

The Josh Allen contract extension chatter got me to thinking about when Jim Kelly signed his five-year contract for $8 million in the summer of 1986. It was the most lucrative deal in Buffalo Bills and National Football League history. And some were screaming bloody murder that a guy who had yet to throw an official NFL pass was making more money than Joe Montana, who already had guided the San Francisco 49ers to two Super Bowl titles. Hey, it wasn’t Kelly’s fault that his timing was impeccable, that he was negotiating with a team he originally spurned and now needed him in the worst way.