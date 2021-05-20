newsbreak-logo
Toronto Maple Leafs Look to Show Nice Guys Finish First

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Maple Leafs are coming off their best ever regular season and are set to play the Montreal Canadiens for four or five games, beginning tonight. Much has been made about how the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens have not met in the Playoffs since the 1979 season. That’s crazy, but what is absolutely nuts is that they’ve been in the same division since the Leafs left the Western Conference prior to the 1998-1999 season.

