South Fork, CO

The Gaslamp Tavern Lights Up South Fork's Sipping Scene

By Lisa Blake
5280.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKick back with mountain locals over Colorado-sourced brews, wine, and snacks. Two Denver transplants are breathing new life into the sleepy South Fork social landscape. The southern Colorado hamlet—population 335-ish—welcomed the Gaslamp Tavern on Halloween 2020. The pub pulsates from a restored log cabin, previously a fly-fishing shop, along Highway 160 and is swiftly carving a name with its welcome-one-and-all community vibe, Colorado-born beer taps, and far-reaching wine lists.

