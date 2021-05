Fans of the long-running "Metroid" franchise might be in for a big surprise at Nintendo's E3 showcase this year, according to new rumors. According to known Nintendo leaker Zippo, they are "200 percent sure" that a brand new 2D "Metroid" game is in development at Nintendo. In fact, Zippo believes that the game is finished and just waiting to be announced. The only other information they were able to provide was that Nintendo is extremely happy with how the game turned out and that it runs at 60 FPS. Zippo did not have any information related to "Metroid Prime 4" in their post, but if a 2D "Metroid" is coming this year, it's safe to bet "Metroid Prime 4" isn't.