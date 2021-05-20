newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: NBC Sets Final-Season Premiere Date For Cop Comedy

By Erik Pedersen
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The last shift for Brooklyn’s semi-finest has an official starting point. NBC said today that the eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will launch with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, August 12, and the show will air in those time slots all season. The network said last...

deadline.com
Deadline

Deadline

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Goor
Person
Joe Lo Truglio
Person
Melissa Fumero
Person
Andy Samberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Season Premiere#Comedy Star#Nbc#Fox Television#Nypd#Universal Television#Universal Studio Group#Fremulon#Arts Entertainment#Dr Goor Productions#Detective Jake Peralta#Back To Back Episodes#Final Season#Schur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Serieslaughingplace.com

Freeform Announces Summer Schedule Season Premieres

Freeform has announced its summer schedule with season premieres of Motherland: Fort Salem, grown-ish, Good Trouble, and the final season of The Bold Type. Freeform’s summer schedule has been released featuring season premieres of popular shows like Motherland: Fort Salem, grown-ish, and Good Trouble, and the final season of The Bold Type.
TV SeriesTyler Morning Telegraph

NBC Announces Fall 2021’s Drama-Filled Schedule, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ to Conclude This Summer

Why so serious, NBC? The network, which announced its upcoming 2021-22 slate on Friday, is airing a lineup stacked with their impressive drama series and unscripted offerings this fall season. They plan to save their laugh-out-loud comedies for midseason — with one exception: the final season of cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine blazes out this summer after the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
TV SeriesWashington Post

What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Upshaws’ premieres on Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) June finds more active rebels in the Chicago war zone, and Janine tries to help her fit in with a new group of survivors. The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) The final five singers perform in the hopes of advancing to the semifinals. Married At First Sight (Lifetime at 8)...
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

The Best Sitcoms on Peacock

NBC has basically owned the network sitcom since the early ‘80s. Ever since Cheers premiered in 1982, NBC has pumped out smart, funny, well-produced sitcoms, leaving an indelible mark on the form and setting the standards for network comedy. So it’s no surprise that Peacock, NBC’s new-ish streaming service, is full of fantastic sitcoms. If you want to relive great comedies like Cheers, Parks and Recreation, The Office, and 30 Rock, Peacock is the streamer for you.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'The Good Fight' Sets Season 5 Premiere Date on Paramount Plus

Diane Lockhart is back in action. After a shortened fourth season due to the pandemic, The Good Fight kicks things off for season 5 on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 24, the ViacomCBS streaming service announced Monday. In the 16-second teaser announcing the show's return, the Reddick Boseman Lockhart (RBL) law...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Sandra Oh's Netflix comedy The Chair gets a premiere date

Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor and Bob Balaban also star in the series following Oh's Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim as she navigates her new role as chair of the English department at a prestigious university. The Chair premieres Aug. 27. The Chair is from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. In announcing the premiere date, Netflix released a cheeky news clipping announcing the hiring of Oh's Kim.
TV SeriesYardbarker

The best episodes of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', ranked

While “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” occasionally touches on serious subjects, we have to acknowledge that much of what happens on the show is implausible, and also would lead to basically everybody being fired. Whether it’s on FOX or NBC, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has been a great workplace comedy with a fine ensemble. These are our rankings of the 25 best episodes of the cop sitcom. Nine-Nine!
Moviesdigitalspy.com

New Girl, Riverdale and Breaking Bad stars join comedy remake

New Girl, Riverdale and Breaking Bad stars will come together in a new comedy remake movie, which already counts a Bill & Ted Face the Music star among its cast. Deadline reports that New Girl's Max Greenfield, Riverdale star Marisol Nichols and Breaking Bad actress Betsy Brandt, as well as Mexican star Carmen Salinas, have all joined the cast of the English-language remake of French movie The Valet.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Goldbergs: Season Nine Renewal for ABC Comedy Series

Count on Adam’s mom continuing to embarrass him in the 2021-22 television season. ABC has renewed The Goldbergs TV series for a ninth season. A retro family sitcom, The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, Jeff Garlin, Patton Oswalt (voice), and the late George Segal. Set in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania and loosely based on the experiences of series creator Adam F. Goldberg, this comedy looks at life as seen by a young boy growing up in the Goldberg family in the 1980s. Youngest child Adam (Giambrone) is obsessed with movies and spends his time documenting his colorful family’s ups and downs. Mom Beverly (McLendon-Covey) loves to take care of her family and meddle in their lives while Dad Murray (Garlin) parents from the comfort of his recliner. Eldest child Erica (Orrantia) dreams of being a pop star if she can only overcome her secret love of all things uncool. Meanwhile, middle child Barry (Gentile) can be emotionally clueless and his best friend, Geoff “Madman” Schwartz (Lerner) dates Erica. Grandfather Al “Pops” Solomon (Segal) is the wild man of the clan and a shameless Don Juan who enjoys family time with his grandkids almost as much as his weekly massages.
TV SeriesTVLine

TVLine Items: iCarly Sets Premiere, Accused Remake at Fox and More

Miranda Cosgrove celebrated her birthday on the iCarly set on Friday with a premiere date for the revival: The series will debut Thursday, June 17 on Paramount+, a note inside the birthday cake reveals. Picking up nearly 10 years after the original Nickelodeon show ended, the 13-episode season “finds Carly...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black-ish’ to End With Season 8 on ABC

Kenya Barris’ ABC comedy Black-ish is coming to an end. ABC has handed out an eighth and final season renewal for its award-winning comedy starring Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson. Barris announced the news in a heartfelt post on social media Friday. The pickup comes after the Disney-owned broadcaster...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Mixed-ish: Cancelled by ABC, No Season Three for Comedy Series

The story of Bow’s younger years has come to an early finish. ABC has cancelled the Mixed-ish TV series so season three won’t be coming for the 2021-22 television season. A family comedy, the Mixed-ish TV show stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Arica Himmel, Ethan William Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Gary Cole, and Tracee Ellis Ross (narrator). In this prequel spin-off series, Rainbow “Bow” Johnson (Ross) from Black-ish recounts her experiences of growing up in a mixed-race family in the 1980s. Bow’s parents, Paul (Gosselaar) and Alicia (Sumpter), decided to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs so that they could better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new lives in a more typical community, young Bow (Himmel) and her siblings, Santamonica (Harris) and Johan (Childress), navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white. This family’s experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one’s own identity when the rest of the world can’t decide where you belong.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’ Adds Another Original Series Star: Paul Guilfoyle to Guest Star in 2 Episodes

There’s a fourth star from the original run of CSI joining the upcoming revival on CBS. Paul Guilfoyle (above, far right) and Jamie McShane will appear in CSI: Vegas, according to Deadline. Guilfoyle will reprise his role as Jim Brass (he was captain when he left after Season 14) in two episodes. Meanwhile, McShane is set to recur as civil attorney Anson Wix, who has his own practice. He’s described as “a self-made scrapper” and “someone you’d want in your corner, but the last person you’d want to face off.”
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Tom's Guide

25 biggest cancelled shows and series ending in 2021: NCIS, Walking Dead, Ozark and more

It's the circle of TV life: cancelled shows end and give way to the premieres of new shows. This year seems to have more than its usual share of big TV cancellations, with long-running favorites like The Walking Dead, NCIS: New Orleans, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Shameless embarking on their final seasons. Judge Judy is finally hanging up her gavel, while Conan is closing up his late night show.