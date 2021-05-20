North Branch to co-op with St. Francis in boys hockey
Just over three years after their first-ever section championship and state tournament appearance, the North Branch boys hockey program finds itself needing a little help, in the form of co-oping with St. Francis in order to field both a varsity and junior varsity squad. The official announcement of the merger was made during the North Branch School Board meeting on May 13, under the condition it is approved by the Minnesota State High School League.www.isanti-chisagocountystar.com