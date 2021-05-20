newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Opinion: Biden administration's clout could be living on borrowed time

By Opinion by Julian Zelizer, CNN Political Analyst
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePolitically, President Joe Biden's administration is living on borrowed time. As negotiations with Republicans over the infrastructure package are stalling in predictable fashion, and events overseas are demanding more of the President's attention, the sound of the ticking political clock keeps getting louder. Democrats could lose their narrow hold on control of the House and Senate in next year's midterm elections.

Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Immigrant advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million...
Presidential ElectionNBC San Diego

Bidens Paid 25.9% Rate and Earned $607,336, Tax Returns Show

President Joe Biden restored a long-standing presidential tradition Monday by releasing his tax returns, showing that 25.9% of the first couple's income went to the federal government in 2020. The average federal income tax rate is just over 14%. Biden and his wife, Jill, a teacher, earned $607,336 last year...
U.S. PoliticsSFGate

Student loan borrowers perplexed by Biden administration's continued defense of Trump-era lawsuits

Amanda Kulka expected her six-year fight for student loan cancellation would be over by now. Powerful allies, including a state attorney general and a federal judge, agreed that she and other students in Massachusetts had been defrauded by the defunct for-profit chain Corinthian Colleges. The courts even granted all 7,200 of them a full discharge of their debt in June, rebuking former education secretary Betsy DeVos's attempt to block their request for relief.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris’s Impossible Vice Presidency

Air Force Two is a smaller plane than Air Force One. The exterior is the same light-blue and white, but unlike the commander in chief’s plane, the vice president’s aircraft is open plan—from the back, you can see all the way to the front, where a small office doubles as a bedroom. Kamala Harris spends most of her Air Force Two flights in that office, with the door closed. She doesn’t work the plane, the way Joe Biden or even Mike Pence did.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Joe Biden is proving even more of a ‘master of disaster’ than Jimmy Carter

President Joe Biden entered office poised to oversee a record recovery and a return to the booming economy and all-round stability of pre-pandemic life. Instead, he’s turned out to be a master of disaster, with self-inflicted crises across the board threatening to set America back to the 1970s — with that era’s infamous “stagflation” as well as a foreign policy in flames.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The imminent crises facing Joe Biden

The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be over in the United States. Vaccines have become widespread, and the CDC recently relaxed guidelines on masks and distancing for fully vaccinated Americans. Many Americans likely credit the Biden administration — at least in part — for the positive turn the pandemic has taken in recent weeks.
Presidential Electionncadvertiser.com

Go ahead, Biden. Borrow away for your plans.

President Joe Biden hopes to spend $4.1 trillion on infrastructure, education and various social programs, efforts we think are worthwhile. We believe it's a necessary investment in physical and intellectual capital that will make the U.S. more competitive, and Americans more prosperous, in the decades ahead, as we argued in a column on Wednesday.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Biden just dethroned the Welfare Queen

(CNN) — President Joe Biden has been compared to Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson and has even been called the "Anti-Reagan." But there's another legendary political character that people should cite to explain why Biden's governing approach during his first 100 days in office is such a radical break from the past.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Donald Trump 'Unhinged' Over Arizona Vote Fraud Claims, Says GOP Election Official

A Republican election official has called former President Donald Trump "unhinged" over his repeated claims about how the 2020 election was run in Arizona's largest county. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer leads the elections department that has been targeted by a GOP audit of the presidential election last November won by President Joe Biden. Previous audits in the county affirmed Biden's victory.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden misses his chance to be a consequential president

President Joe Biden let an enormous opportunity slip by — not to be a transformative president — but a consequential one instead. The truth is that America is at an inflection point and Joe Biden is missing his moment. For starters, Mr. Biden should have acted on his own inaugural...