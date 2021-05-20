Katinka Hosszu Becomes the Most Decorated Female Swimmer in Euro Champs History

The Path to Becoming an I.M. Swimmer – Breakdown of the Four Strokes. Has anyone ever asked you what your favorite stroke is? What did you answer?. For some swimmers, coming up with one favorite stroke might be difficult. This is especially true for those who love to swim the 200 or 400 individuals medleys, where they must be proficient in all four strokes in order to perform well. I.M. swimmers are some of the most well-rounded athletes you’ll find on a swim team. Each of them utilizes a wide variety of skills in a very short amount of time and each must devote a certain amount of practice to each of these skills.