Katinka Hosszu Becomes the Most Decorated Female Swimmer in Euro Champs History

By Braden Keith
swimswam.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith still the 200 IM left to go, where she's the favorite to win, Katinka Hosszu has tied Sarah Sjostrom for the most European LC Medals ever by a female. Archive photo via Alfredo Falcone - LaPresse. 2021 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS. Swimming: Monday, May 17th – Sunday, May 23rd,...

