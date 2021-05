The Madison County girls’ golf team defeated Jefferson Thursday at Double Oaks to earn a berth into the state tournament, which is the final 12 teams in AAAA. “The tournament was postponed Monday due to inclement weather with Jefferson leading by five strokes,” said head coach Ken Morgan. “Our girls team played great Thursday winning by 11 strokes on the 9 holes and overcame the early deficit to win by six strokes with a total of 221 to Jefferson's 227 and will now be competing in the state tournament on Monday May17-18 at the UGA golf course.”