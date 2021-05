Although many pandemic restrictions are beginning to ease, many contactless procedures will remain in place during the spring and summer produce seasons. Instead of going on an annual outing to a favorite local orchard or farm to pick your own strawberries at their peak of freshness, aroma and flavor, you’re more likely this year to purchase containers of those berries that someone there already has picked for you. On the bright side, if you choose your pre-picked packages carefully, you won’t be scrambling to find uses for leftover berries after you’ve had all the shortcake you want. Then again, it’s still possible to buy way too many.