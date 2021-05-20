Wearing Your Therapy: This Necklace Wants You To Breathe Your Way To Better Mental Health
COVID-19 may have brought our most vital function—the breath—into the spotlight, yet most people continue to compromise their mental and physical health by relying on shallow breathing. Husband-wife duo Todd and Vanessa Steinberg are determined to change this with The Shift—a necklace designed to make conscious, deep breathing a regular habit. “Our dream is to create a breathing revolution,” Todd Steinberg tells Forbes.www.forbes.com