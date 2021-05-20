Wearing Your Therapy: This Necklace Wants You To Breathe Your Way To Better Mental Health

“We are jacks of many trades, purveyors of information, collectors of hobbies, beginners of tasks and finishers of few.” — Noelle Faulkner. After an in-depth discussion of my entire life history with a medical professional (always a conversation that is awkward at best), I got an official diagnosis of ADHD a couple of months ago. A low dose of an extended-release ADHD medication changed my life and my relationships for the better — virtually overnight. (The medication, interestingly, blocks the absorption of dopamine and norepinephrine, leaving more available in the brain — similar to what an SSRI does for serotonin.) I cannot overstate how stunning the effects have been.