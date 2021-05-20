newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Wearing Your Therapy: This Necklace Wants You To Breathe Your Way To Better Mental Health

By Anna Haines
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

COVID-19 may have brought our most vital function—the breath—into the spotlight, yet most people continue to compromise their mental and physical health by relying on shallow breathing. Husband-wife duo Todd and Vanessa Steinberg are determined to change this with The Shift—a necklace designed to make conscious, deep breathing a regular habit. “Our dream is to create a breathing revolution,” Todd Steinberg tells Forbes.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

182K+
Followers
45K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conscious Breathing#Heart Necklace#Breathing Exercises#Deep Breathing#Physical Therapy#Health Sleep#Emotional Stress#Sleep Disorders#Better Mental Health#The Shift#Japanese#Mental Health Disorders#Mental Illness#Physical Health#Anxiety#Everyday Routines#Cortisol#Mind#Heart Rate#Sadness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Autism
Related
Mental Healthunfspinnaker.com

Mental Health Awareness Month: Your mind matters

Say it louder for the people in the back: “You are not alone!” Mental health is just as important as physical health. The entire month of May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month and works to break the stigma against mental health disorders. Mental illness isn’t uncommon in America....
Mental HealthThrive Global

Don’t Neglect Your Mental Health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and this year, it is more critical than ever to pay attention to your mental wellbeing. After more than a year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects on mental health have been staggering. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly four in...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Summer Outdoor Activities Are Important For Your Mental Health

Summer is upon us. It is hot and amazing outside and it feels like everything is blossoming. It appears like there is constant daylight outside, so the most ideal thing to do is stay outside and enjoy the warm weather. If you are crazy about working out, you have booked a membership in your nearest gym- of course, you could want to cancel to move your exercising outside.
YogaPosted by
Forbes

5 Quick Daily Hacks For Your Mental Health

Do you ever hear something that just sticks with you? My friend once told me something off the cuff that was one of the funniest and most accurate things I’ve ever heard, and I still think about it several times a week. We were working late on a project a...
Cumberland County, MEbowdoinorient.com

Mental Health Holiday gives students an opportunity to breathe

With finals around the corner and weather getting warmer, Peer Health is attempting to ensure that mental health and wellness are a top priority on campus. On Saturday, the group hosted a Mental Health Holiday on Dudley Coe Quad from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., providing students an opportunity to get outside and find moments of happiness.
Mental HealthGrazia

Thing You Only Know If You’re In Recovery From A Mental Illness

Treading the line between not stigmatising mental ill health (after all, one in four of us will experience a diagnoseable mental health issue every single year, which is about half of us over the course of a lifetime) but not glamorising it either is one of the most important aspects of my job. Over the almost-thirteen years I’ve spent touring schools, colleges and events throughout the world speaking about mental health and related issues like body image, I’m not afraid to say I haven’t walked that tightrope particularly well, in the past.
Mental HealthThe Mountaineer

6 tips to protect your mental health at work

Work is an important part of our lives and can impart a sense of purpose and accomplishment. However, according to the National Alliance on Mental Health, one in five Americans struggles with mental health issues, and workplace stress is often reported as the primary cause. Among American employees, depression and anxiety are noted as the top two issues.
Mental HealthTimes-News

How to take back control of your mental and physical health

What a year these past 12 months have been. A pandemic, new financial concerns, home schooling, changes at work, social distancing, those darn masks — along with all our normal stressors — have really changed our perspective on life. In my role as a family physician, I am seeing more...
Kidsfuncheap.com

Supporting Your Child’s Mental Health & Wellness

Learn about children’s mental health at SolMateo’s free event on May 13th. May is mental health awareness month and we want to shine a light on children’s mental health, an important topic during the pandemic shutdowns. We will speak with Mara James, the creator of Piggy Bear. The Power of...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

6 Simple Ways To Improve Your Mood and Feel Better Now

Now and then, one needs a pick-me-up. Everyday life can be stressful and random, unexpected events – whether minor or significant – can bring down your emotions, and it’s not always easy to figure out how to improve your mood on bad days. Well, guess what? It doesn’t take much...
Mental HealthWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Coming to terms with and embracing an ADHD diagnosis as an adult

“We are jacks of many trades, purveyors of information, collectors of hobbies, beginners of tasks and finishers of few.” — Noelle Faulkner. After an in-depth discussion of my entire life history with a medical professional (always a conversation that is awkward at best), I got an official diagnosis of ADHD a couple of months ago. A low dose of an extended-release ADHD medication changed my life and my relationships for the better — virtually overnight. (The medication, interestingly, blocks the absorption of dopamine and norepinephrine, leaving more available in the brain — similar to what an SSRI does for serotonin.) I cannot overstate how stunning the effects have been.
Mental Healthmixmag.net

4 artists share their tips for managing your mental health

Jordan Rakei, TSHA, Maribou State and Hodge have also curated playlists to help you de-stress. During this Mental Health Awareness Week, mental health charity Mind has collaborated with Ninja Tune, Paradigm, Percolate and POLY to launch resources for helping to support the mental health of people working in the electronic music industry.
Mental Healthskimag.com

Skiing is Essential to Your Mental Health (Doctors Agree)

How does that sit with you? How did it sit with you when a chorus of thousands yelled it at you over the Internet a year ago, when you considered leaving your home during one of the most disorienting moments in generations to do that simple thing that brings you back to center?
Spanish Fork, UTFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Your mental health booost could be inside your refrigerator

Concerns about mental health have continued for many people throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. But there could be a helping hand in the refrigerator. Studies show that nutrition can have positive impact on mental wellness, said Annalisa Freire, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist at the new Intermountain Spanish Fork Hospital. “There is research...