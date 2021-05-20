Get The Inside Scoop On Huda Kattan’s New Line—And Its Unexpected Secret Ingredient
True to the brand’s more is more aesthetic when it comes to makeup, it makes absolute sense that Huda Beauty’s very first product launch was false eyelashes that brought the drama. Since then, Huda Beauty has become one of the most popular makeup brands across the globe, with sparkling eyeshadow palettes that amp up your smokey eye and bronzers that deliver a golden glow. To put it mildly, subtlety wasn’t in the equation—Kattan is a self-proclaimed cake face and all about the full coverage formulas. But with the launch of Wishful, Huda Kattan’s skincare line, she slammed on the brakes on her meticulously painted face. The line made its premiere with Yo Glow Facial Enzyme Scrub, for which Kattan sported a completely bare, makeup-free face. Now with the launch of Glowish, her latest line, Kattan is straddling both worlds.www.forbes.com