newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Get The Inside Scoop On Huda Kattan’s New Line—And Its Unexpected Secret Ingredient

By Celia Shatzman
Forbes
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTrue to the brand’s more is more aesthetic when it comes to makeup, it makes absolute sense that Huda Beauty’s very first product launch was false eyelashes that brought the drama. Since then, Huda Beauty has become one of the most popular makeup brands across the globe, with sparkling eyeshadow palettes that amp up your smokey eye and bronzers that deliver a golden glow. To put it mildly, subtlety wasn’t in the equation—Kattan is a self-proclaimed cake face and all about the full coverage formulas. But with the launch of Wishful, Huda Kattan’s skincare line, she slammed on the brakes on her meticulously painted face. The line made its premiere with Yo Glow Facial Enzyme Scrub, for which Kattan sported a completely bare, makeup-free face. Now with the launch of Glowish, her latest line, Kattan is straddling both worlds.

www.forbes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huda Kattan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Tone#Clean Skin#New Line#Beauty Brands#Eye Makeup#Natural Ingredients#Perfect Skin#Food Packaging#Vegan Society#Fsc Certified#Pcr#Red Bell Peppers#Hudabeauty Com#Cake Face#Sparkling Eyeshadow#Skincare#Bare Skin#Wishful Ingredients#Moisturizer#Blue Light
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CareWallpaper*

Groom mates: innovative men’s beauty brands

While the past few years have seen a flourishing of genderless fragrances and make-up for men, innovative, inclusive approaches to male skincare and wellness have remained few and far between. ‘The men’s skincare business is not keeping pace with evolving cultural attitudes regarding gender and beauty,’ says Brandon Palas, founder of Beau.D, a brand that pointedly identifies itself as ‘a beauty line for men.’
MakeupGrazia

Face, Meet Zara's First Full Make-up Collection!

At long last, Zara is moving into the make-up market, with its first fully comprehensive beauty collection hitting virtual and in-store shelves on 12 May – just in time to refresh our re-entry make-up bags. Not a brand to do things by halves, the collection (which has been a lengthy 18 months in the making) is going all-out, with an incredible 130 colours in the launch line-up (and so much more to come). ‘It’s a complete collection for eyes, lips, face and nails, and it’s made with the highest-performing ingredients, with cruelty-free, clean formulas and refillable packaging,’ explains Diane Kendal, legendary make-up artist and the creative director of Zara Beauty.
Makeuppurewow.com

3 Women Tested COVERGIRL’s First Clean Mascara and the Results Might Surprise You

When a brand-new product from a beloved brand hits the scene (or rather, our mailboxes), it doesn’t take much for us to immediately put it to the test. Which was exactly the case with COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara—a new clean, cruelty-free formula that just recently hit shelves, making COVERGIRL the first drugstore brand to breach the category. And at $8 a pop, no less. (Let’s hear it for affordable clean products!)
Makeuphypebeast.com

Zara Introduces Refillable Beauty With Its First-Ever Beauty Line

After its past success with fragrances, fashion retailer Zara will launch its first beauty line covering everything from face to nails — over 130 colors. Unlike other fast fashion brands adding to the cosmetics market, such as Topshop and H&M, Zara’s beauty line offers an expansive selection for eyes, lips, face, and nails, all with refills. Set to be a “new breeze into the concept of beauty that respects individuality,” the brand embraces sustainable beauty with inclusivity. “Zara has always reached such a diverse audience, and I wanted to bring that same big vision to beauty with a collection that is clean, refillable, and accessible to all,” said Diane Kendal, a renowned British makeup artist and the creative director of Zara Beauty.
Makeupgetthegloss.com

Zara makeup: what’s the new beauty collection actually like?

Landing on 12 May and priced from £3.99, we had a sneak peek at Zara's colour-led makeup collection. We’re already *very* into Zara’s candles and fragrances (the Jo Malone collection in particular) so when news landed of Zara’s first full beauty collection (complete with 130 different colours) we were chomping at the bit. We were suitably impressed by Zara’s lipstick collection back in 2019, so had high hopes for the new Zara makeup.
MakeupETOnline.com

We Tried the Latest Drop From Jaclyn Cosmetics -- Shop Our Picks

Jaclyn Hill has launched new makeup! The YouTube star's brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics, just dropped a new collection of makeup products, known as the Prep & Set Collection. The brand's new launch follows the release of its Poutspoken Lip Collection, which was its first lip product range since facing backlash on the beauty influencer's first lipstick line in 2019.
Skin CareRefinery29

4 Ways To Achieve Smooth Skin, According To Beauty Experts

What can I do to improve my skin texture? I’m pretty good with my skincare and have a routine that I stick to, but I still have a lot of scarring left from past breakouts and some kind of bumpy texture on several patches of my face. Makeup never looks as good as I want it to, and I’m not sure the skincare is doing much to change it. Please help!
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

A Glimpse At Exciting New Skincare Products Arriving In May

The summer season is just around the corner, which means it’s finally time to change your skin-care routine. To help you out in your journey, we’ve collated a list of all the splurge-worthy products launching this month. You’re welcome!. Every seasonal change requires you to upgrade your skin-care regimen consciously....
Makeupmarthastewart.com

Everything You Need to Know About JONES ROAD, Bobbi Brown's Latest Beauty Venture

Life for Bobbi Brown, after she sold her eponymous brand to Estée Lauder in 2016, was good. She published her ninth book Beauty from the Inside Out ($15.99, amazon.com), went back to school to become a certified health coach, and even broke into a brand-new space, launching EVOLUTION_18, a line of wellness and ingestible products. But when Masterclass invited her to teach a comprehensive makeup course, she felt something recalibrate. "Doing the Masterclass reminded me that, before anything else, I'm a makeup artist first," Brown exclusively tells MarthaStewart.com. "I've been doing this for 40 years. I realized it was time for me to get back to my roots."
Beauty & FashionEssence

Zara Debuts Its First-Ever Beauty Collection

The clothing retailer is expanding its market. It’s a great time to get into beauty, and Zara is the latest fashion conglomerate to dive into the growing space. Launching officially next week, Zara will release its first-ever beauty collection featuring high-performance ingredients, clean formulas, and refillable packaging. This new collection was inspired by inclusivity and is targeted towards the diverse makeup of Zara’s customer base.
Skin Carespaandbeautytoday.com

Behind the Brand: Untamed Humans Celebrates Unique Beauty with Bespoke Skincare Products

Untamed Humans is the result of a serendipitous meeting between two like-minded women. Olga Frunze is Russian born and educated where the skincare and food industries are studied in tandem. With multiple degrees, she pursued her love of chemistry, and subsequently worked with multiple product manufacturers in skincare. Frustrated with the options available in skin care for her own use, she not only developed her own formulations, but worked with engineers to pioneer patented technology to make her vision scalable.
MakeupReal Simple

Zara Just Launched an Eco-Conscious, Inclusive New Makeup Line

Leave it to Zara to successfully bring back makeup post-pandemic. Yes, you read that right—the cool girl of fast fashion is about to become the ringleader of fast beauty. Today, Zara Beauty just launched its first-ever comprehensive beauty collection online and in select stores. Much like at Zara itself, there...
Beauty & FashionEntrepreneur

Bobbi Brown and Gail Federici on Third Acts and the Beauty Industry's 'Night and Day' Makeover: From Chocolate Frizz-Ease Bottles to Influencers 'Breaking the Seal'

Sometimes, all it takes to turn a bright idea into a breakthrough business is a run-in with the right person. For Bobbi Brown, in 1991, it was a rendezvous with a man of science. “I met a chemist accidentally and asked him if he could make this dream lipstick,” she says. “He did, and the budding entrepreneur in me thought, ‘Well, people would like to buy this.’” At the time, Brown was a makeup artist disenchanted with stinky, greasy, dry lipsticks, so she came up with ten shades that women could wear to work. The line debuted at Bergdorf Goodman, and it was an instant success: Brown expected to sell 100 lipsticks in the first month, but she ended up selling 100 on the first day. Brown sold her company to Estée Lauder for $74.5 million in 1995.
Makeupthezoereport.com

Makeup Artists Say This Is All You Need To Create A Minimal Summer Look

Want to get the makeup-free look that stars like Alicia Keys and Zendaya have been sporting — but still feel like you need a couple key products to correct, conceal, or highlight certain areas without looking done up? As celebrity hair and makeup artists will tell you, even the most low-maintenance effect requires, well, a little bit of maintenance. Thankfully there are some minimal summer makeup must-haves that make it a whole lot simpler and will let your natural beauty shine, keep you hydrated and protected, and feel so unfussy even in the season’s heat.
MakeupIn Style

Zara's Makeup Collection Is Here — and It's Good

Editing down your Zara shopping cart is about to get a lot harder, seeing as the beloved fast fashion retailer has just launched an in-house makeup collection. Zara Beauty is debuting with a full range of color cosmetics, including four finishes of lipstick, two lip treatments, eyeshadow palettes, loose pigment, liquid eyeliner, face palettes, blush, bronzer, highlighter, nail polish, and six makeup brushes. All of the products are vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated with clean ingredients. And in true Zara fashion, the prices are affordable, ranging from $8 to $26.
MakeupRefinery29

Zara Makeup Is As Good As Luxury Brands. Here’s What It Looks Like On

Zara's beauty range has been on the tip of everyone's tongue since the launch of its lipstick collection in 2018 and an exciting segue into perfume alongside Jo Malone a year later. Excitingly, the brand has just quadrupled its beauty offering with an entire makeup collection set to rival your favourite luxury and high street brands.
MakeupByrdie

ColourPop's Super Shock Shadow Creates Bold, Everyday Glamour

We put the ColourPop Super Shock Shadow to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Confession! At the beginning of my makeup journey, I would avoid eyeshadows at all costs. I would watch makeup tutorials on YouTube in awe of the art form. When it came time to do an eyeshadow look on myself, I would always quit before starting. Eyeshadows were my biggest fear.
Skin CareIn Style

It’s Almost Scary How Well This Eye Cream Smooths Fine Lines

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you’ve used your fair share of eye creams, you’ll know finding one that actually works is hard to come by. And as someone who doesn’t use a ton of eye products, I don’t expect a lot when I try something new. That’s why I was so shocked by Park Perfection’s Instant Eye Lift, which completely changed the appearance of my face within seconds of application.