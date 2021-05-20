newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

The Hills star Jason Wahler says he LOST HIS $1M HOUSE due to substance abuse and gambling addiction that saw him arrested 18 times: 'It was a domino effect'

By Sarah Abraham For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 hours ago

The Hills: New Beginnings star Jason Wahler revealed that his substance abuse and gambling addiction got so out of control he lost his $1M home over it.

The 34-year-old reality star discussed his very dark relapse on the May 19 episode of the MTV show, after a boy's casino night with a $500 buy-in, conjured up some unsavory memories.

'The last house we owned, we ended up having to sell, due to my addiction and moreover with gambling,' he said in a confessional, having previously called the spiral a 'domino effect.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENEsg_0a5sgeG500
Addiction battle: The Hills: New Beginnings star Jason Wahler, 34, reveals his substance abuse battle and gambling addiction got so out of control he lost his home over it 

The reality star had previously talked about his battle with cocaine and alcohol usage, which spiraled into a gambling addiction throughout the course of his various relapses.

'When alcohol came back into the picture I started doing it in isolation. I was not able to really function. While I was drinking and using, it spiraled into a gambling addiction as well,' he said of his multi-year battle in December 2020.

'During this period I was making lousy choices in company and business. I surrounded myself with bad company and was making bad business investments. It was a domino effect. I lost a lot of money and lost our house within a year,' he shared on his website.

And in Wednesday's episode, his decision to attend a boy's casino night left his pregnant wife Ashley Stack understandably 'concerned,' prompting him to speak to costars Brandon Thomas Lee, Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt and Justin Bobby about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJF6e_0a5sgeG500
Gambling addiction: The reality star opened up about his very dark relapse on the May 19 episode of the MTV show, after a boy's casino night with a $500 buy-in, conjured up some unsavory memories
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qEc09_0a5sgeG500
Regaining trust: When asked if his wife Ashley was 'okay' with him attending a casino night, Wahler shared with fellow castmates that she 'trusts' him 'for the most part'

'It's way different now, there's a lot more to lose,' he said, while revealing he and Stack had recently purchased a new house. 'I can't put my family at that type of risk, especially in a time when she's pregnant,' Wahler added.

And after veteran cast member Frankie Delgado inquired if Ashley was 'okay' with him 'putting a little money on the table,' given his past, Jason shared that for 'the most part,' she trusts him.

'Yeah, she trusts me now, for the most part,' he said to the group. 'She was concerned at first coming up here but we talked and she knows the growth I made and I'm utilizing my own separate funds that I have for this and she knows I've set aside money, my own allowance every month,' he added.

Wahler had previously said that his substance use got 'much worse,' while rising to fame on Laguna Beach and then The Hills when he was just 18.

'At 18 years old, we were literally being paid to go to clubs,' Wahler said. 'It added fuel to the fire — it made everything times 10, times 100,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LkZeF_0a5sgeG500
In the spotlight: Wahler had said that his addiction got 'much worse,' while rising to fame on Laguna Beach and then The Hills when he was just 18; pictured with Hills: New Beginnings cast 2019 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eGISJ_0a5sgeG500
Setbacks: After four years of sobriety he relapsed in 2018, followed by another relapse in 2020 that caused he and Ashley to lose their house

His cocaine use and alcohol dependency led to 18 arrests and a DUI, and between the ages of 18 to 23 he was 'in and out' of 12 different treatment centers.

Jason — who speaks openly about the ebbs and flows of his battle on his website — said that an 'aha moment' came when his father broke down in a therapy session following his DUI.

And while on a good path he met Ashley and the pair married in 2013, welcoming their first child together four years later. They are currently expecting a second child any day now.

In 2015 he launched Widespread Recovery, an all-male sober living home in Laguna Beach, but his journey has been marked by a few setbacks.

He relapsed in 2018 after being sober for four years, penning a statement on his Instagram about surrendering to his addiction and the 'shame and guilt,' it caused him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ysFEP_0a5sgeG500
Allowance: Jason's cocaine use and alcohol dependency led to 18 arrests and a DUI, and between the ages of 18 to 23 he was 'in and out' of 12 different treatment centers before getting sober; pictured with Stack March 2021

'My name is Jason and I'm an alcoholic-addict. I have 39 days of sobriety after being active in my addiction for the past three + years; before that, I had four years of sobriety,' he wrote in April 2018.

'I became complacent and I was blindsided. I am beyond embarrassed. At first I was full of shame and guilt, but I am learning to forgive and move forward.

'I can only hope my pain will be someone else's gain and I will continue to live one day at a time. Don't be afraid to start over. You are worth it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rz6ya_0a5sgeG500
The way they were: The early days of The Hills with Lauren Conrad at the center

And his most recent relapse in 2020 was the catalyst for he and Ashley to lose their home, sharing on his website that he 'began to get high on the whole act of relapse.'

'Even with this house of cards falling apart, ego came into play, and I just assumed I would be able to fix it,' he said. 'I began to get high on the whole act of relapse. I felt like there was no way to get out, I was already in too deep.'

'After getting honest about my relapse I have gotten to a point where I have internalized that drinking or doing a drug would not make any situation better,' he shared.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

174K+
Followers
66K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Pratt
Person
Brody Jenner
Person
Frankie Delgado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambling Addiction#Alcohol Abuse#Substance Abuse#Brandon Thomas#Alcohol Addiction#Drug Addiction#Mtv#Widespread Recovery#Relapse#Drinking#Domino#Sobriety#Star#Isolation#Laguna Beach#Home#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFLPosted by
Us Weekly

Inside Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s Reunion: ‘She’s Giving Him Another Chance’

Trying again, again? Just days after Bachelor exes Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell were spotted together in California, new details surrounding their reunion have emerged. “It’s true they have been in Cali together and have been staying at a friend’s house,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Matt felt bad about what happened between him and Rachael and so he reached out to her saying he wanted to see her.”
Sex CrimesThe Hollywood Gossip

Ryan Edwards: Resurfaced Photo Prompts Statutory Rape Allegations

There are many, many reasons to be critical of Ryan Edwards. The guy is basically a walking trainwreck, and he couldn't even keep a job in the cast of Teen Mom, a franchise that's notorious for tolerating all types of horrendous behavior. You probably already know about Ryan's substance abuse,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

‘Summer House’ star Carl Radke opens up about sobriety and brother’s death

Carl Radke reflected on his journey to sobriety during the “Summer House” reunion. “I feel really good,” the reality star, 36, told his co-stars in Thursday’s episode, noting that he has sought therapy. “I mean, five years on TV, you guys have seen me up and down, but I think where I’m sitting now is the best place I’ve ever been, so I’m happy to be here.”
TV Showstheubj.com

Chloe Khan, A Former Playboy Model, Is A Successful Social Media Star And Businesswoman

Chloe Khan is now a successful model, businesswoman, and social media megastar. She has grown up under the spotlight and has appeared on various TV shows and programs. She also appeared in Big Brother as a contestant in 2016 and was the third contestant to get evicted. After becoming a fashion model, she moved to Los Angeles and became a Playboy cover model and Playmate of the month. She was also the face of Spearmint Rhino.