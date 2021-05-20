newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Omar says Facebook refusing to take down 'hate speech' ad

By Rebecca Klar
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HtvWp_0a5sgPy400
© Bonnie Cash

Facebook is refusing to take down an ad that Rep. Ilhan Omar ’s staff is calling inaccurate and disparaging to Muslims, according to the Minnesota Democrat’s office.

Omar’s office has requested that Facebook remove an ad paid for by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) that features Omar’s face on Hamas rockets and says, “When Israel Targets Hamas Rep. Omar calls it an ‘act of terrorism.’"

In a tweet last week, Omar stated, "Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism."

The tweet went on to say: "Palestinians deserve protection. Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians. It’s unconscionable to not condemn these attacks on the week of Eid."

Omar's office says the ad badly misstates Omar's tweet, and that it incites people in a way that endangers Omar and other Muslims.

"Given the number of threats of death and violence the Congresswoman receives on a near-daily basis, it's not just irresponsible - its incitement. Facebook should immediately remove these ads which blatantly peddle both anti-Muslim hate speech and disinformation, and AIPAC should apologize,” Omar’s deputy communications director, Isi Baehr-Breen, said in a statement.

Facebook determined the ad did not violate company policies, according to The Washington Post, which first reported on Omar's complaints.

Facebook does reject ads that its fact-checking partners determine are false and has told Omar’s office the ad would be eligible for a fact check, according to the Post.

A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment, but confirmed the Post’s reporting is accurate.

AIPAC defended the ad as “fair and accurate” in a statement.

“The ad concerning Representative Omar is completely fair and accurate,” AIPAC spokesman Marshall Wittmann said in a statement. “It is not a personal attack but highlights her outrageous characterization of Israel’s efforts at self defense as ‘terrorism.’ Israel targets Hamas terrorists, not civilians.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) both criticized the ad.

Pelosi told reporters she didn’t agree with Omar’s position but said it was disappointing to see a “deeply cynical” and “inflammatory” ad distorting what Omar said, according to the Post.

“It’s dangerous, plain and simple,” Baehr-Breen said in the statement.

The ad, part of a three-part series that also features Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), potentially reached more than 1 million people, according to Facebook’s ad library.

Omar’s office first reached out to Facebook on Tuesday after viewing the ad, the Post reported.

View All 578 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

214K+
Followers
19K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Speech#Palestinians#Aipac#Palestinian Attacks#Muslims#Facebook Inc#Democrat#Iron Dome#Anti Muslim#Aipac#The Washington Post#House#Israel Targets Hamas#Representative Omar#Endangers Omar#Rep Ilhan Omar#Hamas Terrorists#Calling#Palestinian Civilians#Act Of Terrorism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
Palestine
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Fires Back at Rashida Tlaib Over Israeli Military Response

Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene accused several U.S. lawmakers of "supporting" terrorism, as she claimed Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and others are helping to fund the militant group Hamas amid the current conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. Greene tossed out several unfounded claims about Democrats—ranging from former...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Democratic divide over Israel on full display as Jewish state clashes with Hamas terrorists

Escalating violence between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas has cast a spotlight on deepening Democratic divisions over the Jewish state. The party split played out in full view on social media this week after Hamas launched indiscriminate rocket attacks at Israel, which responded with airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza, reportedly killing some civilians. Israel is also dealing with domestic unrest from Arab rioters.
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

Israel-Gaza violence: Rashida Tlaib tearful as she addresses US Congress – video

Members of the US Congress have responded as the deadly hostilities in Israel and Gaza entered a fifth day with no sign of abating. Rep Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian-American congresswoman who has been critical of Israeli policy towards the Palestinians, questioned the US government’s ‘unconditional support’ of Israel and, often tearing up as she spoke, accused Israel of being an ‘apartheid state’.
Congress & CourtsCleveland Jewish News

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar rebuke Biden’s support for Israel as ‘siding with occupation’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) rebuked U.S. President Joe Biden over his statement supporting Israel’s right to defend itself amid escalating violence with Hamas, accusing the president of “siding with occupation.”. Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, letting him know that Israel has the “unwavering support” of...
World Socialist Web Site

Previously deleted video shows fascist Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing Representative Ocasio-Cortez’s congressional office in 2019

On Wednesday, fascist Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene threatened New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, falsely accusing Ocasio-Cortez of supporting terrorism due to her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Greene also falsely accused the New York congresswoman, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, of being linked to “Antifa,” the loose grouping of antifascist activists that has assumed monumental proportions in right-wing mythology.
WorldThe Intercept

As Israel Attacked Gaza, It Heard Something New: Opposition from Congress

In July 2014, as Israel was launching one of its invasions of Gaza, Jessica Ramos, then a Democratic Party district leader in Queens, took to Facebook to post what might seem like an anodyne message: “Palestine <3.”. But the world of local Democratic politics erupted. A headline in the Queens...
WorldPosted by
Freight Broker Live

Israeli Ambassador Criticizes Rashida Tlaib For ‘Stoking Tensions; Omar, AOC and Jayapal also voice support for Palestine

Representative Rashida Tlaib was criticized by Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations, for inflammatory and false statements she made on Twitter recently. Other members of “The Squad” have also voiced their support for Palestine. On May 5, Tlaib tweeted “Stealing Palestinian homes and burning...
MinoritiesPosted by
Newsweek

With Israel under Attack, Watch for Progressive Anti-Semitism | Opinion

When George Washington wrote to the Hebrew Congregation of Newport, Rhode Island, in 1790, he declared that America should give "bigotry no sanction." In 2021, that remains a tall order. Not only does history's oldest virus—anti-Semitism—today receive 24/7 assistance from social media, but it metastasizes as quickly as deadly new strains of COVID-19, spawning Jew-hatred and hate crimes here and abroad.