A paddlefish caught recently on Table Rock Lake has an interesting story attached to it. Joe Richter snagged the 57-pound fish on the lake’s James River arm in March and noticed it was tagged, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Conservation. He recalled that MDC had done a paddefish tagging project a few years back. (The agency tagged paddlefish from 2015-2019). Richter had a feeling the organization would be interested in receiving the information on the tag, so he gave them a call. He was transferred to MDC paddlefish biologist, Trish Yasger, who took down the information, and, two days later, he received a call from her.