Congress & Courts

U.S. House passes legislation to strengthen Capitol security

By Mahoning Matters staff
Mahoning Matters
 23 hours ago
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Thursday passed a bill that would provide $1.9 billion in funding to strengthen security at the U.S. Capitol. The Emergency Security Supplemental to Respond to January 6th Appropriations Act is a response to the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. “This legislation will...

Youngstown, OH
Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

