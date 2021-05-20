newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange Beach, AL

OB Purchases 600 Copies Of Spangrud’s Book

mulletwrapper.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon and City Council approved the purchase of 600 coopies of local author Linda Spangrud’s book, “Miss Sandra and the Turtle People,” for Orange Beach Elementary School students. The book will help educate students at an early age to protect the turtles and the environment. Spangrud signed each of the books with a personal message of importance for each student. Each OBES student received a copy just in time for sea turtle nesting season, which began May 1.

mulletwrapper.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange Beach, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Orange Beach, AL
Entertainment
Local
Alabama Government
Orange Beach, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Obes#Ob Purchases#Books#Mayor#Students#Time#Miss Sandra#Message#Importance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Alabama Statethisisalabama.org

Alabama’s Fitzgerald Museum pays homage to an artistic couple

On a tree-lined avenue in Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale historic neighborhood sits a house with a story worth telling. Once the personal residence of writers F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald and their daughter, Scottie, the Craftsman-style home now serves as The Fitzgerald Museum. The family only lived there for six months but it was where they both worked on their novels Save Me The Waltz and Tender Is The Night. Over the years, it was divided into apartments and later destined for destruction until local lawyer Julian McPhillips bought the place. The Fitz, as it’s come to be called, opened to the public in 1989.
Baldwin County, ALPosted by
OBA

Back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend July 16-18

Clothing, computers, classroom supplies all tax free. Baldwin County, AL – (OBA®) – The Baldwin County Commission recently adopted Resolution #2021-074 which allows the exemption of Baldwin County sales and use tax for certain items such as school supplies, computers, and clothing. This exemption is supported by the Baldwin County Board of Education and Gulf Shores City Schools.
Foley, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Podcast for veterans begins out of Foley

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255. The mission at SkillMil is simple: help veterans get hired. In an attempt to further assist veterans worldwide, the SkillMil Diapers and Deployments Podcast was created. “We noticed there was a severe lack of knowledge on the employer side on what veterans can do,” said...
Baldwin County, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Thomason, Veterans Court presented with Silver Good Citizenship Medal

FOLEY, Alabama — Judge Michelle Thomason and members of the Baldwin County Veterans Court were presented Tuesday, May 12 with the Sons of the American Revolution Silver Good Citizenship Medal for Outstanding Patriotic Community Service. Presenting the award were Jerry Green, president of the General Galvez Chapter, Sons of the...
Foley, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Ribbon Cutting celebration for Premier Medical Spa & Salon

The South Baldwin Chamber celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony with Premier Medical Spa & Salon and new owner, Michelle Watts. Located at 619 East Laurel Avenue in Foley, Premier Spa & Salon offers not only hair and beauty services, but also massages (Swedish, Hot Stone, Prenatal), facial treatments, body wraps, and hydrotherapy body treatments. Watts' staff includes Clinical Estheticians, Nail Technician, Massage Therapist, and experienced Hair Professionals. Gift certificates are available. Follow and like them on Facebook for the latest specials and offers: https://www.facebook.com/PremierSpaSalon. 251-943-5699. You can also find them in the South Baldwin Chamber directory: http://bit.ly/sbccDIR.
Loxley, ALWPMI

Tax district for Central Baldwin schools gaining momentum

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A push to improve schools in Central Baldwin County is gaining momentum. It would include a property tax hike for homeowners and create a special tax district, similar to steps taken last year in Spanish Fort and Fairhope. The Loxley town council is the latest...
Tallapoosa County, ALDadeville Record

EST/WALKER, T.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA THE ESTATE OF Tyra Walker, Deceased. CASE NO. 2021-0105 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENATIVE Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Pyke & Associates, P.C. on 5/3/21, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Probate Judge of Tallapoosa County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Brenton C. McWilliams Post Office Box 1066 Orange Beach, AL 36561 Alexander City Outlook: May 12, 19 and 26, 2021 EST/WALKER, T.
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Vaccine clinics continue in Mobile, Baldwin counties

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There are still opportunities this week to get a COVID-19 vaccine. In Mobile, the Newburn Health Center on Cox Street is hosting a walk-in clinic. You can get first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine today and Friday from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. First...
Foley, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

15th Annual Mad Hatters’ Event brightens rainy day

FOLEY - Despite the rain falling outside on Wednesday, May 5, the Foley Woman’s Club’s 15th Annual Mad Hatters’ Event was a shining success. People came out dressed in their most fashionable, creative, and wackiest costumes to support local nonprofits during the club’s largest fundraiser of the year. The theme was World of Books 2.0, with table decorations depicting the club members’ favorite books.
Robertsdale, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Councils approve resolutions in support of tax vote

ROBERTSDALE, Alabama — A group in Central Baldwin has taken the first steps toward getting a property tax that would be used to fund education opportunities for local students. At their regular meetings on Monday, May 3, both the Robertsdale City Council and Silverhill Town Council passed resolutions allowing for...
Fairhope, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County Youth Orchestra performs at First Baptist Church

The streets were alive with the sound of music in downtown Fairhope on Saturday. The Baldwin County Youth Orchestra putting on a great performance inside First Baptist Church. FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon was the Master of Ceremonies. The concert was set for May 2019 but with hurricanes, and the...
Alabama StatePosted by
OBA

Mayors proclaim May 15 as Lemonade Day in coastal Alabama

Support young entrepreneurs by stopping by a stand. Baldwin County, AL – (OBA®) – Mayors Tony Kennon, Ralph Hellmich, and Robert Craft of the cities of Orange Beach, Foley, and Gulf Shores recently proclaimed Saturday, May 15, as Lemonade Day Coastal Alabama at recent city council meetings. The mayors and...
Fairhope, ALWPMI

Fairhope residents fear county growth could be detrimental

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — As more and more people continue to move to Baldwin County, property owners are looking to cash in. Some longtime residents in one neighborhood are faced with the possibility of a massive development moving right next door. Residents living in the Rolling Oaks neighborhood and planning officials are beginning to butt heads.
Baldwin County, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Student awards presented

The Zachariah Godbold Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Bay Minette, welcomed Baldwin County High School students, the students' family members and friends, to their April “Student Awards” Chapter meeting. The Chapter presented these outstanding students with certificates, medals, and pin proudly acknowledging their courage, dependability, honor, leadership, patriotism, service, and excellence in academics. Pictured with Chapter Regent, Patti Smith are, left to right, Emma Janette Quezada, recognized for NSDAR Outstanding Work in American History, Tyler James Siggers, BCHS' 2020-2021 DAR Good Citizens award recipient, and Alfonzo Jamal Griffin, BCHS' 2020-2021 DAR Youth Citizenship awardee.
Montgomery County, ALwvua23.com

Montgomery Surpassed in Population by Baldwin County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Montgomery County has been surpassed in population by fast-growing Baldwin County, home to the state’s largest beach communities and towns along Mobile Bay’s eastern shore. Al.com reports that new estimates released by the Census Bureau show that with a population that dropped by 5,000 people to...
Orange Beach, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Annual American Heroes on the Gulf May 6-7

Ironmen Outdoor Ministries will hold its Annual American Heroes on the Gulf deep sea fishing events May 6 through 7 in appreciation of disabled veterans and first responders. The weekend kicks off with a welcome banquet at the Orange Beach Event Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. There will be a buffet dinner by Alabama Coastal Catering, a silent auction and a concert featuring Billboard Top 40 County artist and songwriter Derek Johnson Country, who is the first Wounded Warrior to chart the Billboard.