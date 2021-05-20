OB Purchases 600 Copies Of Spangrud’s Book
Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon and City Council approved the purchase of 600 coopies of local author Linda Spangrud’s book, “Miss Sandra and the Turtle People,” for Orange Beach Elementary School students. The book will help educate students at an early age to protect the turtles and the environment. Spangrud signed each of the books with a personal message of importance for each student. Each OBES student received a copy just in time for sea turtle nesting season, which began May 1.mulletwrapper.net