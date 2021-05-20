newsbreak-logo
Imperial Triumphant Release Deluxe Edition Of “Inceste”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleImperial Triumphant‘s 2016 EP “Inceste” has been given a deluxe reissue through Redefining Darkness with four bonus tracks and more. Redefining Darkness commented:. “In April of 2016, we were fortunate enough to partner with then up-in-coming NY Black Metal sensations, Imperial Triumphant, on their Inceste EP. The EP received critical acclaim and took the band to new heights at the time as they experimented even more with the dark and depraved. In regards to EP, the band stated, “Inceste is an interpretation of the works of French aristocrat Marquis de Sade. We wanted to make a record that was sordid, invasive, and child like at times. Extreme highs and lows are everywhere on this EP. The music always reflects the lyrics. Nothing on Inceste is stable. Everything instrument bends and twists and wrenches, forcing its way inside of you.”

