Imperial Triumphant Release Deluxe Edition Of “Inceste”

William Chyr Studio announced today they will be releasing a physical version of Manifold Garden along with a vinyl soundtrack. The company is working with iam8bity to produce the album, just in time for the PS5 release of the game on May 20th. The team will also be doing physical copies of the game for both the PS5 and Nintendo Switch, both of them being region-free releases, which are currently estimated to be released sometime in Q3 2021. As for the album, this will be a double vinyl featuring 27 atmospheric tracks, including two that are exclusive to this version, from composer Laryssa Okada. You can read more about it below as this will be a limited pressing of 1,000 units for $45 a pop, which will come out in Q1 2022.