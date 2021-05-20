TransPerfect : Observes May as Diversity Month to Promote Equality in the Workplace

Spring is here, and summer is just around the corner. The weather is warming, and landscapes are becoming more colorful. The month of May has been proclaimed Older Americans Month. This year’s theme is “Communities of Strength” to give attention to the contribution of seniors to all of our communities. While this can be a busy time with outdoor activities, travel and family get togethers, it’s important to remember and recognize the many contributions older Americans have made and continue to make to our nation, our communities and our everyday lives. There is no better time to shower some extra attention on an older friend or loved one.