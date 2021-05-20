newsbreak-logo
TransPerfect : Observes May as Diversity Month to Promote Equality in the Workplace

 23 hours ago

Events Align with the United Nations' World Day for Cultural Diversity and the EU's European Diversity Month. TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it is observing May 2021 as Diversity Month. TransPerfect’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee will host a series of internal events designed to educate and celebrate cultural diversity, equality in the workplace, and global collaboration. Scheduled events include presentations by a roster of ten prestigious global experts, employee panel discussions, and a wide array of employee-led workshops. TransPerfect’s Diversity Month 2021 coincides with the EU's European Diversity Month and the United Nations’ World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

Public Healthuli.org

The “Multiverse of Work”: Productivity and the Workplace in the Post-COVID World

The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged us all to rethink everything we thought we knew about productivity and the workplace. As we have learned, the answers are far from straightforward, but they are nevertheless emerging. During a 2021 ULI Virtual Spring Meeting session, real estate experts explored how employees’ preferences and performance are leading to a suite of workplaces—a “multiverse of work” in which homes, corporate offices, and various other locations will combine to enable a high-performing workforce.
Economybizjournals

Table of Experts: Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace

In the modern business world, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) have begun to take a critical role in all types of organizations. But these are more than just HR buzzwords. Global backlash against disturbing events happening across the United States has activated a renewed urgency for business leaders everywhere to consider how their organizations are addressing inequity by creating meaningful change within the workplace.
SocietyMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Ombudsman Observations: May is Older Americans Month

Spring is here, and summer is just around the corner. The weather is warming, and landscapes are becoming more colorful. The month of May has been proclaimed Older Americans Month. This year’s theme is “Communities of Strength” to give attention to the contribution of seniors to all of our communities. While this can be a busy time with outdoor activities, travel and family get togethers, it’s important to remember and recognize the many contributions older Americans have made and continue to make to our nation, our communities and our everyday lives. There is no better time to shower some extra attention on an older friend or loved one.
Agriculturecgiar.org

The Global Food Systems 5050 Initiative: Tracking and promoting progress on gender equality amid food systems transformation

Women play critical roles in food systems—as producers, processors, traders, consumers, scientists, and policy makers. Women represent on average 43% of the agricultural labor force globally and are essential agents of change in ensuring the shift to more efficient and climate-resilient food systems. The empowerment of women is associated with improved food security, better management of climate change impacts and better nutrition for women and their households and communities.
EconomyDiversityInc

How to Promote Your Placement on DiversityInc’s 2021 Top Companies for Diversity Lists

Congratulations on earning a spot on one of DiversityInc’s Top Companies for Diversity lists. This showcases your commitment to workplace diversity and your understanding of how a diverse workplace improves both recruitment efforts and profits. We are providing some tools to help you spread the word about your achievement. Download press release templates for your media contacts:
Career Development & Advicebetterprogramming.pub

How To Promote a Growth Mindset in the Workplace

6 strategies to promote a growth mindset among managers and leaders. I have worked with two different kinds of leaders and managers over the years. The one who believes in fixed abilities and promotes a fixed mindset — “those who don’t perform well can never do better” — and the other who believes in growing those abilities, thereby promoting a growth mindset “people can be coached into improving their skills.”
Businesscaelusgreenroom.com

Bloomberg Media Expands Bloomberg Equality, Deepening Commitment to Covering Issues of Race, Gender, Diversity, and Fairness

May 10, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Bloomberg Media today announced the expansion of Bloomberg Equality to elevate issues of race, gender, diversity, and fairness within the governments, companies and societies that it covers. Harnessing the extensive reach of Bloomberg’s 2,700 journalists and analysts, Bloomberg Equality aims to provide data, context, and local nuance on every topic from corporate leadership and capital, to society and solutions that show the promise of progress. Content will be available on the Bloomberg Terminal and all Bloomberg Media platforms, including print, digital, social, video, streaming and OTT, broadcast, audio and events.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Five Ways to Retain Female Talent in Your Organization

Many companies realize the importance of fostering an environment that focuses on a diverse and inclusive culture. It’s increasingly understood that an effective way to foster diversity and inclusion is to create a work environment that women are able to grow in and make positive, impactful contributions. Women currently make up over half of the U.S. workforce according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and that percentage is expected to grow over the next few years. In addition, they’re educated – women earn fifty-seven percent of degrees. Focusing on them as highly skilled contributors to your organization is simply good business practice.
Troy, MIcandgnews.com

Troy teen’s nonprofit promotes diversity, representation in ballet

TROY — International Academy East junior SoEun Park’s nonprofit, Stairway For Ballet, began like many other entrepreneurial ventures do: from personal experience. Feeling implications of racism and exclusionism herself, as a ballet dancer since age 6, she set out to create an organization to combat those issues and promote greater inclusion across the board.
Minoritiesheysocal.com

USC, Viacom create journalism scholarship to promote diversity

USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and ViacomCBS announced Thursday the creation of a new scholarship aimed at promoting diversity in newsrooms. The scholarship, supported by a $1 million endowment, will cover yearly tuition costs for one or more graduates of historically Black colleges and universities to enroll in one of USC Annenberg’s master’s programs in journalism.
EconomyPosted by
KPCW

Corporate Political Activity

The interaction between corporations and governments is certainly not new. Historically it appears that corporate political activity tended to align closely with specific economic interests tied to the corporation’s business activity. That certainly seems to be changing. So, what is motivating the change and how significant is it? How does...
Public HealthStamford Advocate

International Survey Emphasizes Pandemic's Impact on Lawyers from Underrepresented Communities

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 13, 2021. In a revealing survey produced by the Association of Corporate Counsel Foundation (ACCF), the Association of Law Firm Diversity Professionals (ALFDP) and Thomson Reuters Institute, more than 400 lawyers from across the globe gauge whether steps taken to decrease barriers to making the legal industry more diverse are truly having a positive impact on lawyers’ careers. The collaborative survey, “Pandemic Nation: Understanding Its Impact on Lawyers from Underrepresented Communities,” was conducted earlier this year with legal professionals both in law firms and in-house legal departments. Released today, the results underscore the impact that COVID-19 has had on women lawyers and lawyers of color, in particular, including:
Vancouver, CACMSWire

6 Takeaways From the Spring Digital Workplace Experience Virtual Conference

Remember that massive, sudden shift to remote work about 15 months ago? Brace yourself, because things are about to get a lot more complicated in the workplace. That was the driving theme from Mike Prokopeak, editor-in-chief at Reworked.co, in his opening keynote address during the May 13 Digital Workplace Experience virtual conference. The spring edition of the four-event 2021 series is now available on-demand. (Editor's note: Simpler Media Group is the parent organization for CMSWire, Reworked.co and the Digital Workplace Experience (DWX) conference).
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

The Eight Standards of Organizational Mindset that Encourage Creativity and Fuel Innovation

How can an organization encourage creativity to fuel innovation to improve systems, increase outcomes, and create a culture that finds comfort in discomfort?. Maintain a small learning community that is connected through reliable communication pathways. Experiment with new methods, systems, and structures in controlled ways or within controlled groups. Encourage...
Collegescase.edu

Profiles of Inclusive Excellence with Robert Solomon, vice president of the Office for Inclusion, Diversity and Equal Opportunity

The African American Alumni Association, in partnership with Case Western Reserve’s Office for Inclusion, Diversity and Equal Opportunity and the African American and African studies minor, invites members of the community for a Profiles of Inclusive Excellence series event Tuesday, May 18, at 6 p.m. This series features in-depth conversations...
MinoritiesNature.com

Cues to gender and racial identity reduce creativity in diverse social networks

The characteristics of social partners have long been hypothesized as influential in guiding group interactions. Understanding how demographic cues impact networks of creative collaborators is critical for elevating creative performances therein. We conducted a randomized experiment to investigate how the knowledge of peers’ gender and racial identities distorts people’s connection patterns and the resulting creative outcomes in a dynamic social network. Consistent with prior work, we found that creative inspiration links are primarily formed with top idea-generators. However, when gender and racial identities are known, not only is there (1) an increase of \(82.03\%\) in the odds of same-gender connections to persist (but not for same-race connections), but (2) the semantic similarity of idea-sets stimulated by these connections also increase significantly compared to demography-agnostic networks, negatively impacting the outcomes of divergent creativity. We found that ideas tend to be significantly more homogeneous within demographic groups than between, taking away diversity-bonuses from similarity-based links and partly explaining the results. These insights can inform intelligent interventions to enhance network-wide creative performances.