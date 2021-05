Relations with the EU “will be a bit bumpy for a time”, the UK’s Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost has told MPs, after he and other UK officials appeared to raise the prospect of walking away from the Northern Ireland Protocol unless Brussels relents from what he called its “purist” approach to maintaining the customs border in the Irish Sea.After a senior ally of Boris Johnson was reported as proclaiming the protocol to be “dead in the water”, Taoiseach Michael Martin said that in a meeting with Mr Johnson at Chequers on Friday, Dublin had been “very clear that...