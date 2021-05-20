Making Plans for the Next Ten Years

On March 13, 2020, I stood with a handful of colleagues as they watched me go live to our 200+ employees worldwide at Jukin Media. I was about to address them about the upcoming pandemic, a global phenomenon that has now been consuming our lives for theis past year. The previous evening, we gave people the option if they wanted to work from home, and the next day, about 40% of our employees showed up at our L.A. headquarters. At 11:00 a.m., it was my cue to go live. I had pre-written a script the night before, where essentially, I told everyone that we would be working from home for the immediate future and to plan on being home for the next 30 days, at the very least. Little did any of us know that a year later, we would still be operating the company remotely.