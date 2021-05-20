newsbreak-logo
Apparel

Liverpool Release 21/22 Nike Home Kit

By Matthew Woods
Posted by 
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 23 hours ago

Liverpool FC have officially released their home kit for the 2021-2022 season.

As previous rumors once again proved noteworthy and correct, Nike have supplied us with a bold and unique home kit.

The kit's main color is "gym red" and contains bright crimson accents throughout. A diagonal zig-zag pattern is as unique as it gets with a Liverpool kit, let alone the home kit.

The collar is mainly bright crimson as well, but has an overlapping back that is mainly a dark green, or "atomic teal" as Nike describes it.

The kit is available for pre-order and could be worn in Liverpool's last match of the 2020-2021 season.

Overall, it's a solid kit. Completely different from past kits and shows us that Nike is willing to provide unique kits that stand out from the rest of the "cookie-cutter" kit designs we've seen in recent years.

What are your thoughts on Liverpool's 21/22 home kit?

New York City, NY
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

