ABC is dialing back its commitment to Call Your Mother, cancelling the low-rated Kyra Sedgwick sitcom after one season. Sedgwick tweeted the announcement Friday, saying she wanted to deliver the bad news to the show’s viewers before they heard it anywhere else. “Before it goes out there in the world I want my fans to be the first to know that next Wednesday will be the last episode of Call Your Mother,” she wrote. “You guys have been so wonderful to tune in every week, or every other week or every two weeks! The rollout was nuts!”