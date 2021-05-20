Starfish Swim Team is back!

Dust off your bicycle and join the National Bike Month events planned in Gulf Shores. Mayor Robert Craft signed a proclamation April 20 proclaiming May 2021 as Bike Month. Gulf Shores City Schools students kick off the festivities with National Bike to School Day on May 5. There will be two meeting locations where children can meet to depart for school: Kids Park Playground area located in Sims Park and Meyer Park. Students meeting at the Kids Park Playground area will depart at 7:15 a.m. For students meeting at Meyer Park, the departure time will be 7:30 a.m. Participating students are expected to arrive to school at 7:45 a.m. There will be a return ride held after school. All participants should wear a helmet. Gulf Shores Police Department will be assisting with this event to ensure the safe passage of students.