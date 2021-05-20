Starfish Swim Team is back!
Ater more than a year without their favorite sport, the Gulf Shores Starfish Special Olympics Swim Team will be back in the pool at 10 a.m. June 5 in the Bodenhamer Recreation Center, under the direction of head coach Sharon Brindle. The program is open to any disabled child or adult. Those of any age who do not know how to swim may participate in swimming classes. For more information, contact Judie Flanigan, 251-554-4889 or email judithnflanigan@gmail.com. The Starfish Special Olympic Swim Team is sponsored by the city of Gulf Shores.mulletwrapper.net