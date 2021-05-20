“Space Jam: A New Legacy” Live-Action/Animated Movie Assembles Global All-Star Brands for Looney Tunes Merch Collection

My Hero Academia Season 5 has been amazing so far as we see Class 1A take on Class 1B. Both classes are loaded up with remarkable heroes, and it is always exciting to see them use their quirks. McFarlane Toys has been capturing the power of My Hero Academia in action figure form since 2019 and has been very popular. Their 7" figure line features high amounts of detail, and their Katsuki Bakugo even won Toy of the Year in 2019. Since the original release, we have seen a nice assortment of My Hero Academia collectibles release so far, and our friends over at McFarlane Toys sent us the newest 2021 figures. For 2021 we have seen some new additions to the My Hero line with new 5" and 12" figures, cosplay items, and more 7" releases featuring fan-favorite characters. So let's not wait any longer and Go Beyond with some of the newest McFarlane Toys My Hero Academia collectibles.