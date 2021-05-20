“Space Jam: A New Legacy” Live-Action/Animated Movie Assembles Global All-Star Brands for Looney Tunes Merch Collection
Welcome to the Jam! Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, will roll out the largest Looney Tunes merchandise collection in decades ahead of the highly anticipated new Warner Bros. Pictures movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” releasing in theaters nationwide on July 16, 2021 and on HBO Max in the U.S. for 31 days from theatrical release.fangirlish.com