Dangerous Liaisons - Alice Englert & Nicholas Denton Cast

By Elvis
spoilertv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlice Englert (Ratched) and Nicholas Denton (Glitch) have been cast as the notorious lovers Merteuil and Valmont in Starz’s original series Dangerous Liaisons, a reimagining of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ classic 18th century novel, from Lionsgate TV, Colin Callender’s Playground Entertainment and Tony Krantz’ Flame Ventures. The series tells the...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Krantz
Person
Alice Englert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Original Series#Entertainment Series#Starz#Lionsgate Tv#Playground Entertainment#French#Pierre Choderlos#Vicomte#Revenge#Heartbreak#Paris#Laclos#18th Century#Origin Story
