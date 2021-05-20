Jinjer On Upcoming New Album: “It’s Definitely Way Heavier Than ‘Macro'”
Jinjer wrapped up their new album earlier this month with producer Max Morton once again behind the boards. The group’s frontwoman Tatiana Shmayluk and bassist Eugene Abdukhanov recently sat down with Revolver to discuss that outing and had much to say about the change in sound found on it. Abdukhanov offered, “It’s definitely way heavier than ‘Macro‘. There’s just a way more aggressive way of playing. The whole vibe is just different.”www.theprp.com