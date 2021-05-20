newsbreak-logo
June 4 ONE CLUB Golf Tourney raises funds for AL. Gulf Coast Zoo

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleONE Foundation, ONE CLUB in Gulf Shores and Craft Farms are teaming up once again for a unique two-course, 18-hole charity golf Tournament on Saturday, June 5 in support of the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. Tourney proceeds will be 100 percent matched by the ONE Foundation. The fundraising weekend includes night golf, live music and djs, a bagpipe band, food, drinks, giveaways and contests for hole in one ($10,000 or NFL season tickets); closest to the pin, closest to the line and longest drive. Registration is $100 per player. Register at charity.gofundme.com or call 251- 968-3232 for more info.

