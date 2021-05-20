newsbreak-logo
Music

Alibi adds 10 new albums spanning genres of production music

By Contributed Content
newscaststudio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlibi Music has added 10 new production music albums spanning a range of genres. Each of the new albums includes specially structured tracks with natural starts, edit points and builds, as well as the stems, alt versions and cut-downs that enable editors to customize the music to their projects’ needs and distinct vibes.

