Music

Tigercub Share Tease Of New ‘Secret’ Track “Warning Sign”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTigercub have shared a 30 second preview of their new ‘secret song’ “Warning Sign“. That track will appear on a bonus red flexi disc included with this vinyl pressing of their new album “As Blue As Indigo“. The aforementioned track will not appear on the that album, which itself will be out on June 18th.

www.theprp.com
Musictheprp.com

Tigercub Debut “Funeral”

Tigercub‘s new track “Funeral” has received its online debut, arriving ahead of the coming June 18th release of their new album “As Blue As Indigo“. The group briefly described the track as, “a song about coping with loss.”
Musictheprp.com

Of Mice & Men Tease New Track “Levee”

Of Mice & Men have released the below clip of their new track “Levee“. The full song will appear on their new EP “Bloom“, due out May 28th. That EP is the second in a trilogy of EPs the group have lined up for this year, having begun the series with the release “Timeless” this past February.
Musictheprp.com

Dead Torches (Nora, Etc.) Release New Track “Secret Invasion”

Dead Torches, who feature current and former members of Kill Your Idols, Nora, The Number Twelve Looks Like You, Manalive, Second Arrows and more, have released their second track “Secret Invasion“. You can give it a stream below. A new 12” from the band is due out later this fall on Hellminded Records.
New Orleans, LAthisis50.com

Daddy Slo Shares New Track “Litty”

Right on time as the weather warms up is the laid back vibes of Daddy Slo and his new single “Litty”. The New Orleans based Mississippi native flexes his unique baritone vocal ability on a record that blends the lines of R&B and rap. Slo matches it with a self-produced beat that suites him perfectly. Check the single below and check out his full “95′ Circa Forever In A Moment” project on all platforms now.
Musicmxdwn.com

Jim Ward Shares New Song “I Got A Secret” Featuring Shawna Potter of War On Women

Jim Ward of Sparta and previously of At The Drive In has released a new single today with guest vocalist Shawna Potter of War on Women. The single is titled “I Got A Secret” and will appear on Ward’s upcoming album Daggers, which is set for release June 11 with Dine Alone Records. This single follows last month’s release of “Paper Fish,” which will also appear on the album.
Musickpopstarz.com

AESPA Teases New Track "Next Level" With a Mysterious Teaser

K-pop's game-changing girl group AESPA has released a mysterious teaser for their upcoming single, "Next Level." The SM Entertainment quartet - composed of members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and NingNing - managed to raise the excitement of their fans with a ten-second video revealing the title logo showing only the words "Next Level" against a pitch-black background.
Theater & Danceourculturemag.com

Matthew Dear Shares New Track ‘Hikers Y’

Matthew Dear has previewed Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album with a new track called ‘Hikers Y’. It arrives with an accompanying video created by Michael Flanagan, which you can check out below. “Listening back to ‘Hikers Y’, I hear the dark of night in my voice and delivery,” Dear...
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

The Weeknd Teases 'Beautiful' New Music: 'The Dawn Is Coming'

The Weeknd is bringing the dawn with his next music era. In a recent chat with Variety, the Canadian crooner warned that his After Hours era — albeit still in constant demand since its March 2020 release — will be receiving a follow-up very soon. “If the last record is the after hours of the night, then the dawn is coming,” the pop star told the outlet earlier this week.
Hair Carevivaglammagazine.com

Trend Alert: Feathered Ends Is 2021’s Take on Layered Haircuts

Feeling nostalgic? There’s a hot 70s trend coming back in style that will take your breath away. If you haven’t noticed through your Insta feed, we’re talking about the chic feathered haircuts. Namely, feathered ends are a big hit for spring and many chic ladies are adopting these styles into their look. If you want to switch up your current style, a feathered haircut is a way to go. We’ve searched the internet for the most gorgeous takes on this trend. Check out our gallery for some modern feathered haircuts and choose your next makeover.
Musicstereoboard.com

Erasure Announce 'The Neon Remixed' Album, Share New Song Secrets

Erasure have shared details of 'The Neon Remixed'. Arriving on July 30 via Mute Records, the release will comprise remixes of tracks from Andy Bell and Vince Clarke's 2020 album, 'The Neon', along with a new song, Secrets, a slice of pulsating synth-pop. The record includes reworks from producers such...
Musicjazzwise.com

Video of the Day: saxophonist Alex Western-King shares new album title track 'SideSlip'

SideSlip is saxophonist Alex Western-King’s debut album and features leading British musicians pianist Sam Leak, bassist Johnny Wickham and drummer Jay Davis as well as trumpeter James Copus on the title track. “This album is a meeting point between my love of straight-ahead bebop and the chaos and fragility of free jazz,” says Western-King. “There is a magical moment in which musicians sit perfectly on that line between Jazz and free improvisation.”
Musicdjmag.com

Skrillex shares new track, ‘Butterflies’, with Four Tet and Starrah

Skrillex has released his first new single since 2019, ‘Butterflies’. Check it out below. The track was announced yesterday, and features additional production from Four Tet and vocals from US artist Starrah. Skrillex has been teasing that he has a lot of new music coming for some time now. He...
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Nicki Minaj Teases Her Return, New DMX Album Exodus Announced + J. Cole Signs Basketball Contract

Nicki Minaj is back! Not only on social media but we’re guessing that we’re getting new music as well. Crocs also are making a comeback with the queen wearing their shoes in her latest post has increased sales. We’ve also gotten a release date for DMX’s posthumous album, “Exodus”. The album is due later this month and will be produced by Swizz Beatz. Hear these stories and more in the Hip Hop Spot.
Celebritieskoalasplayground.com

Child Actor All Grown Up Park Ji Bin Signs with New Agency CUZ-9 Which Teases New Projects Ahead

South Korean dramas have no shortage of talented child actors and actresses but I would say 50% (probably more) do not continue their careers into adulthood and probably only 10% who do succeed in becoming adult lead level. It’s a shame because watching K-dramas for two decades shows me that grown up child actors are a billion percent better suited to be cast as adult leads and yet so many of those roles go to idols with no experience or even worse a proven bad at acting track record and yet they persist. Park Ji Bin is one of those generational child actors who wowed everyone as the young Bidam in Queen Seondeok, the little brother Boys Before Flowers and Pick the Stars, and with memorable turns in May Queen and The Suspicious Housekeeper. He enlisted in the army on the early side and has been back for 6 years now but I haven’t seen him as active so it’s good to hear he’s signed with a new agency CUZ-9 and is prepping new roles. He’s actually 26 years old already (!!!) and is older than Yeo Jin Gu and Nam Da Reum, and his same generation peer Park Gun Tae appears to have stopped acting a few years ago. As for the next rising class of child actors, none is trending with as much buzz as Kim Kang Hoon who is still quite young.