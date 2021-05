It's been another stacked week for heavy music. I highlight recommend the debut EP from Aduanten (members of Vex, Obsequiae, Panopticon, Horrendous, and more), which I reviewed in Notable Releases, and you can also hit up Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read about the new Candlemass live LP and new albums from Gargoyle, Artillery, Hadit, and more. Read on for new singles from HEALTH/Nine Inch Nails, Dawn Ray'd, Heriot, Amenra, Bossk, Lantlos, Iceburn, Hellish Form, Cerebral Rot, Filth Is Eternal (fka Fucked and Bound), Inhuman Condition (ex-Massacre), Tooth and Claw (mem Earth Crisis, Sect, etc), and a bunch of others, plus a few EPs/demos from this week that are worth hearing...