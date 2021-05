Legendary Germany and Bayern Munich net buster Gerd Muller will always be the Allianz Arena goals king. His 365 Bundesliga goals scored in a career spanning two decades will be hard to match. But one of ‘Der Bomber’s’ more mundane records is up for grabs. Robert Lewandowski has already plundered 36 Germany topflight league goals this season and is within striking distance of Muller’s long standing record of 40 goals netted in one season. The Bavarians’ Polish star has three matches to equal or surpass Muller’s record, starting with Saturday night’s clash with bogey side Borussia Moenchengladbach.